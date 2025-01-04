National Museum of Underwater Antiquities Opening in Piraeus, 2026

Construction is moving quickly for the National Museum of Underwater Antiquities in Piraeus, scheduled to welcome visitors by 2026. This innovative museum will highlight treasures from Greece’s seas and redefine cultural tourism at the country’s largest port.

Housed within the historic SILO building, the museum will feature a new adjoining structure to create the necessary space for an expansive and state-of-the-art facility. Over 2,500 artefacts will be on display, paired with advanced technology, conservation labs, and storage areas, making it a unique showcase for Greece’s maritime legacy.

What Makes the Museum Special?

Location: Situated in Piraeus, Greece’s primary port and a hub of maritime heritage.

Situated in Piraeus, Greece’s primary port and a hub of maritime heritage. Historical Value: Incorporates the SILO, a historic industrial grain warehouse, combined with a modern facility.

Incorporates the SILO, a historic industrial grain warehouse, combined with a modern facility. Rich Collection: Features thousands of underwater discoveries, including shipwrecks and artefacts spanning centuries.

Features thousands of underwater discoveries, including shipwrecks and artefacts spanning centuries. Innovation: Offers cutting-edge exhibits employing digital and interactive technologies.

Offers cutting-edge exhibits employing digital and interactive technologies. Cultural Tourism: Adds a groundbreaking landmark to Greece’s cultural offerings.

Photorealistic depiction of the Museum of Underwater Antiquities (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

A Modern and Historic Blend of Architecture

The project combines the SILO building, a symbol of Piraeus’ industrial past, with a new, modern wing. The SILO, built in 1936 and operating until 2010, required significant renovation due to damage to its steel and brickwork. The extension seamlessly integrates with the existing structure, offering the required exhibition and visitor spaces.

Beyond the museum’s walls, the adjacent conveyor system, once used to load ships, will be restored and highlighted as part of the experience. This connection between historic and new structures emphasizes both preservation and innovation.

Thematic Exhibition Layout

The exhibitions will feature six thematic sections:

Sea, Environment, and Humanity: Examines maritime life and its deep connection with Greek culture. Underwater Archaeology: Displays unique finds retrieved from beneath the waves. Time Capsules Beneath the Sea: Presents rare shipwrecks and artefacts that mark historical milestones. Piecing Together the Past: Highlights the challenges of underwater excavation and artefact restoration. Marine Heritage for the Community: Encourages public engagement with Greece’s underwater legacy. SILO and Piraeus History: Explores the port’s industrial history and its ties to Greek maritime identity.

The journey begins in the SILO building, covering the first two themes, before continuing into the new structure for richer and more extensive displays.

Highlights of the Collection

Preserved ship hulls and reconstructed ancient vessels.

Maps and diagrams showcasing ancient trade routes.

Artifacts from excavated submerged settlements.

Historical cargo, from amphoras to luxury goods.

Visitors will enjoy an immersive experience, with interactive technologies allowing deeper exploration of the displays.

Facilities and Accessibility

The museum covers 26,380 square meters and offers:

7,550 square meters for permanent and temporary exhibits.

Spaces for educational programs, multimedia presentations, and scientific activities.

Full visitor amenities, including a café, restaurant, gift shop, and medical facilities.

Strict attention to accessibility, both physically (ramps, elevators) and intellectually (clear signage, tactile exhibits).

A Vision Decades in the Making

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni celebrated the project, stating: “A decades-long vision is entering its final phase. Greece’s history is deeply tied to the sea, navigation, and seamanship. With the National Museum of Underwater Antiquities, we showcase our maritime culture and history uninterrupted across time. This landmark museum, housed in the iconic SILO and a modern new structure, represents pioneering cultural development. By harnessing modern technology, the museum will offer visitors an unparalleled journey through time, from submerged cities to shipwrecks and ancient artifacts. Piraeus is poised to emerge as an international cultural destination.”

The museum’s design provides a seamless experience for exploring the exhibits, which unfold through a mix of open spaces, ramps, and viewing areas. Special attention has been given to ensure visitors remain engaged through resting areas and varied thematic transitions.

Interactive digital features, tactile models, and multi-level information materials cater to all visitors, making historical information accessible and engaging.

Project Funding and Impact

Funded with €93 million from the Recovery Fund managed by the Ministry of Culture, the initiative represents Greece’s largest cultural development project currently underway. Construction began in December 2023 and focused first on repairing and adapting the SILO building.

The museum’s overarching design tells a story of diving into the past (SILO), rising to the surface (new structure), and connecting it back to modern times (industrial history). This seamless blend ensures visitors are immersed in a uniquely Greek narrative.

