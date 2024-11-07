Croatia Airlines Unveils 2025 Plans at WTM

Croatia Airlines, Croatia’s national airline, is showcasing its services at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from 5 to 7 November. The presentation takes place at the booth of the Croatian National Tourist Board.

The airline plans to maintain flights to the 28 international cities directly linked to Croatia during this year’s tourist season in the upcoming summer schedule from 25 March to 25 October 2025.

This initiative coincides with the airline’s ongoing fleet renewal and expansion. A new Airbus A220 was introduced in July, marking the beginning of a significant four-year aircraft overhaul. A second A220 is anticipated by the end of the year, with three additional planes expected by next summer’s peak season.

Fleet Updates: Completion by 2027

Completion by 2027 New Aircraft: Five A220s by next year’s peak season

The enrichment of the route and increased seating capacity include:

Route Expansion: 73 routes planned, 8 more than in 2023

73 routes planned, 8 more than in 2023 Capacity Increase: 57% more seats weekly during peak

Kristjan Staničić, Director of the Croatian National Tourist Board, expressed delight at the airline’s future plans, emphasising, “The importance of air transport to Croatian tourism is undeniable, especially in connecting Croatia with key European markets.”

Croatia Airlines also adopts a fresh visual identity, featuring a redesigned logo and updated aircraft designs. The logo now aligns more closely with the aircraft tail design, signifying the company’s dedication to quality, safety, and hospitality.

Croatian National Tourist Board Showcasing at WTM

The WTM fair also serves as a platform for the Croatian National Tourist Board to unveil the new Croatian stand design, highlighting the nation’s offerings with innovative solutions and cutting-edge aesthetics. The stand emphasises Croatia’s beauty through large LED displays featuring stunning locales and vibrant experiences.

The Croatian delegation at WTM includes the Minister of Tourism, Tonči Glavina, and Director Staničić.

Statistical data underscores Croatia’s robust position in the UK market, a fact Director Staničić notes: “We specifically chose London to present the new stand design…our results from the British market, especially towards our southern destinations, largely depend on the quality of air connectivity.” Last year’s stats show British arrivals in Croatia reached 820,000, with 4 million overnight stays.

Participants are engaging with airline and travel agency representatives to explore tourism enhancement opportunities. Discussions aim to fortify relations for Croatia’s promotion in the global market.

The Croatian delegation at WTM promotes travel and the rich gastronomy of the tourist regions, fostering a deep connection with visitors through culinary delights.