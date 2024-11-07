Türkiye Sends Turkish Tourists to Balkan Hotspots

The appeal of the Balkans has resonated particularly strongly with Turkish tourists. Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Albania have all seen a notable rise in Turkish visitors. Serbia alone welcomed approximately 186,000 Turkish guests from January to September 2024, marking a 22% increase from last year. The Serbian Tourism Association highlighted this significant spike.

“Turks are increasingly drawn to Serbia’s cultural landmarks and vibrant cities,” said the Culture and Tourism Office of the Turkish Embassy in Belgrade. Belgrade remains a focal point for many tourists.

A Closer Look at the Destinations

Serbia: Over 1.5 million tourists in total, with Turkish tourists setting new records

Over 1.5 million tourists in total, with Turkish tourists setting new records North Macedonia: 42% of foreign visitors in August were Turkish, amounting to 50,200 out of 119,600 tourists

42% of foreign visitors in August were Turkish, amounting to 50,200 out of 119,600 tourists Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nearly 145,500 Turkish tourists between January and August explored its rich historical sites

Nearly 145,500 Turkish tourists between January and August explored its rich historical sites Albania: Surpassing previous records with 9.7 million foreign visitors from January to September 2024, Turkish visitors being a key component

North Macedonia’s Popularity Soars: North Macedonia attracted a significant Turkish presence. Skopje and Lake Ohrid were particularly popular. A spokesperson from the local tourism office noted, “Turkish visitors find a sense of connection here, especially with our shared Ottoman heritage.”

Bosnia and Herzegovina Welcomes Turkish Explorers: Bosnia and Herzegovina saw Turks as its largest group of foreign visitors. Sarajevo’s charm captured many, with notable attractions like the Tunnel of Hope. Haris Fazlagic of Sarajevo’s tourism association remarked, “The number of tourists in Sarajevo increased by 20 percent over last year.”

Albania, Balkan Champion in Tourism: Albania has secured its place as a rising star. Prime Minister Edi Rama declared, “Albania is the tourism champion of the Balkans.” The new National Tourism Strategy 2024-2030 places emphasis on sustainable tourism to attract more visitors by 2030.

Kosovo’s Steady Climb: Kosovo also saw an influx of about 83,000 Turkish tourists over the summer months. Pristina and Prizren stood out as key destinations.

For more about this story, click here.