In a visionary collaboration, METKA ATE has entrusted Delta Dermitzakis with pivotal refrigeration installations at the luxuriant Ikos Kissamos, which will open in 2026. This project underscores Crete’s burgeoning potential and the substantial trust in Delta Dermitzakis’s expertise from leading construction firms.

Delta Dermitzakis has also undertaken the intricate MEP engineering infrastructure on three other elite projects:

Blue Palace, Elounda

JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa

Isla Brown Resort & Spa

Delta Dermitzakis has included the new International Airport in Heraklion in its growing repertoire. Thanks to its collaboration with TERNA A.E., the company manages air conditioning ductwork in the terminal’s underground B1 and B2 zones.

Delta Dermitzakis has also secured an assignment for electrical works at Isla Brown Chania Resort, which is being refurbished by Hilton’s Curio Collection. This venture is possible through a trusted partnership with APAX Constructions.

Furthermore, the prestigious NSA Souda Bay Communication Centre project has engaged Delta Dermitzakis to supply and install HVAC ducting.

Delta Dermitzakis’s collaborations extend beyond borders, adding dimensions to Crete’s lively construction beat and promising quality with precision. According to a spokesman, “Delta Dermitzakis consistently delivers with unmatched professionalism and respect for each project’s unique demands.”

Ikos Kissamos: What Lies Beneath the Glamour?

The grand plan for Ikos Kissamos in Crete carries its fair share of debates and scepticism. Critics demand transparency as development transforms the area.

Local leaders have raised pressing questions regarding commitments previously agreed upon. The local council’s decision numbered 75/2022 detailed matters such as creating pedestrian-cyclist paths, connecting to the municipal biological treatment facilities, and managing the coastline and water resources.

Despite these commitments, gaps between promises and actions have been noted. As such, it was proposed that meetings be held with representatives of Ikos Kissamos to bridge this divide. An independently facilitated meeting on Tuesday, 16th April 2024, with Eleni Tsiami and Kostas Tsaklidis from Ikos Kissamos. Their presence was appreciated, offering hope for further communication regarding local concerns.

During this dialogue, community representatives conveyed their concerns about adverse conditions forming on the development’s southern side, along the Kisamos-Korfalona road. The meeting ended on a hopeful note as Ikos Kissamos pledged to address these concerns promptly; however, execution remains in question, with the local council merely observing developments without intervention.