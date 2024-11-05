For many travellers, Greece is a bucket list destination. Not only is it filled with ancient historical sites, hidden gems, and stories, but it is stunning thanks to its natural beauty. From the bustling city life in Athens to the laid-back nature of the islands, you’re bound to have a memorable holiday in Greece.

If there is just one problem to highlight when planning a trip to Greece, it’s that there is almost too much to see and do. It’s impossible to pack it into one trip, which is why creating an itinerary will help you prioritise and ensure you see the best of the best. Chances are you’ll enjoy yourself so much that a return trip will be in your future.

To make things easier, we’ve created a list of the top tourist attractions in Greece. Some of these attractions are also located near one another, which is ideal if you don’t want to move from city to city or do any island hopping.

Athens

Sure, it’s not a specific attraction, but the city of Athens is a must-visit and a top attraction in Greece. You may be aware that Athens is the capital of Greece, but did you also know it’s where the heart of ancient Greece once existed? This makes it perfect for those interested in history, archaeology, and architecture. Athens has also built a reputation for being a welcoming city, so you’ll feel right at home here. From the local cuisine to the shops to the nightlife, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city.

Acropolis of Athens

The Acropolis of Athens has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and should be at the top of the list in terms of what to see. This is the most complete Greek monument still standing, and it is quite imposing when you approach it. Located atop a steep hill, the Acropolis of Athens is an ancient citadel dating back to c. 492-429 BC. As you’d expect, some ruins are better preserved than others; in 1687, the entire area was seriously damaged during the Morean War.

The 21 buildings on the site include the Parthenon, the Old Temple of Athena, the Temple of Athena Nike, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, and the Mycenaean fountain.

Acropolis Museum (Photo by Arno Senoner on Unsplash)

Acropolis Museum

You can take your interest in the Acropolis of Athens one step further by visiting the Acropolis Museum. This archaeological museum is filled with artefacts found at the Acropolis of Athens, including items from the Greek Bronze Age to Roman and Byzantine Greece.

National Archaeological Museum of Athens

If you enjoy museums, visit the National Archaeological Museum of Athens, the largest archaeological museum in Greece. Expect to be wowed as you make your way through the massive structure that is home to a stunning collection of Greek art.

Kerkyra, Corfu, Greece (Photo by Rad Ana on Unsplash)

Corfu

One of many Greek Islands, Corfu is known for its picturesque backdrop, historical monuments, and a blend of laidback Mediterranean living with a cosmopolitan touch. You can explore the island on your own or sign up for a guided tour to learn about its hidden treasures. Be sure to also spend some time in the Old Town of Corfu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mykonos windmills (Photo by Jack Krier on Unsplash)

Mykonos

Greece is known for having some pretty spectacular beaches, and there’s no better place to experience this than the island of Mykonos. The island is dotted with picturesque traditional whitewashed buildings, adding to its charm and uniqueness. Whether you spend just a couple of days exploring Mykonos or more substantial time, it’s the kind of destination that will remain in your memory.

If you’d like to work on your tan, the best beaches on the island include Ornos, Platis Gialos, Psarou, Agios Sostis, and Megali Ammos. Each has a unique atmosphere, so you’re bound to find a favourite.

Santorini

Santorini is another popular Greek island that is a huge draw for tourists. The first thing you’ll notice is how rugged the terrain is. A volcano erupted several centuries ago that changed the landscape and made it what you see today. Inhabitants worked with the ruggedness and built structures that hugged the curves of the land, rather than try to fight against it.

The island is known for high-end, luxurious accommodations, serene beaches, local cuisine, historical landmarks, scuba diving, and more.

The beautiful and unique village of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, photographed during a majestic late afternoon.

The Hiking Trail Fira-Oia

Adventure-minded travellers will want to make time to traverse the Fira-Oia hiking trail. Better suited to experienced hikers due to its rough and uneven terrain, the trail makes for a challenging but worthwhile adventure. You’ll hike past whitewashed buildings, along the edge of cliffs, past quaint little churches, through Greek villages, and more. The trail hugs the cliffs and hills along the Aegean Sea and is six miles in length.

There are Many Other Sites to Explore

It’s impossible to capture all the best destinations in Greece since this country has such a rich history. Many of these attractions and sites offer unique experiences and deals to attract tourists, similar to how casinos entice players to take advantage of offers. It’s all about finding the best options for you, which is why it’s so useful to create an itinerary. That way, you can be sure to visit all the sites and attractions.

Greece Is the Ultimate Bucket List Destination

The fact is that Greece is a multi-layered destination that is filled with beauty, history, nature, and relaxation. These destinations can be the perfect jumping-off point for your holiday but don’t be surprised if you find yourself dreaming about your next trip to Greece. There’s just too much to see and do!