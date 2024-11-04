Heraklion to Host the Second Annual “Choose Crete” Conference on November 9

After the successful “Choose Greece – Choose Crete 2023” Conference, the Olympia Forum’s nonprofit organization will hold the second “Choose Crete” Conference on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Heraklion, Crete. Hosted at the Hellenic Mediterranean University, this annual event aims to serve as a Tourism Observatory, summarizing essential data and insights about Crete’s tourism sector within the ever-changing global market.

Jointly organized with the Region of Crete;

Supported by the Municipality of Heraklion and the Hellenic Mediterranean University;

Backed by various organizations and bodies.

The focus will be on sustainable tourism development, evaluating market trends amid international shifts and challenges. Participants will explore enriching tourism offerings to respect natural and cultural heritage, creating enriched experiences for travellers, particularly the new generation of conscious tourists.

Crete is a top-tier destination with significant potential for growth beyond the summer months. Diversifying its market positioning through traditional and innovative promotional strategies and presenting a cohesive, modern image can achieve this.

The Conference aims to spotlight Crete’s unique identity: diverse, resilient, sustainable, collaborative, and holistic. Admission is free, and attendees can reserve seats at choosegreece.gr.