Crete continued its strategic outreach to the Irish travel market this January, taking part in The Holiday World Show 2026, Ireland’s largest tourism exhibition, held in Dublin from January 23 to 25.

The island’s participation formed part of the Region of Crete’s Tourism Promotion Program for 2026, aimed at strengthening direct connections with travelers and reinforcing Crete’s positioning as a destination for all seasons.

Irish Market Shows Strong Momentum

The Holiday World Show is considered Ireland’s most important tourism event, attracting thousands of visitors and industry professionals each year. For Crete, the exhibition confirmed a trend that regional tourism officials have been closely monitoring: growing Irish demand not only for summer holidays, but also for off-season travel.

Irish travelers, according to regional data, show particular interest in:

authenticity and local culture

nature and outdoor experiences

gastronomy

alternative and thematic forms of tourism

These preferences align closely with Crete’s long-term strategy to promote tourism 365 days a year, spreading visitor flows beyond peak months and beyond the island’s most saturated destinations.

Strong Visitor Interest at the Crete Pavilion

During the exhibition, the Crete pavilion attracted strong interest, with visitors receiving detailed information about the island’s diverse tourism offerings and the range of year-round experiences — from cultural exploration and gastronomy to nature-based and alternative travel.

The pavilion was also visited by the Greek Ambassador to Ireland, Georgios Stylianopoulos, underlining the institutional importance of Crete’s presence at the event.

Part of a Broader Strategy

Participation in The Holiday World Show 2026 aligns with the Region of Crete’s broader strategic planning, which focuses on extending the tourism season and encouraging a more even distribution of visitors across the island’s regions.

The Region was represented at the exhibition by Maria Lavdaki, Head of the Tourism Department of the Regional Unit of Lasithi, and Marina Tsaparidi, Tourism Department official of the Regional Unit of Heraklion.

Commenting on the event, Deputy Regional Governor for Tourism Dr. Kyriakos Kotsoglou noted that Crete’s continued presence in Dublin aims to establish the island in the Irish market firmly. He also highlighted the positive reception of Crete’s appearance on the Irish travel television program The High Road / The Low Road, where two celebrities experience luxury and alternative holidays in parallel — exposure that was met with strong enthusiasm by Irish audiences.

Michalis Klontzas, Special Tourism Advisor for the Regional Unit of Lasithi, added that the Region’s international exhibition strategy continues to deliver tangible results, noting that Irish travelers are particularly fond of Crete and expressing confidence that interest in holidays in 2026 will translate into increased arrivals.