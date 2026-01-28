A meaningful development is taking place in southern Crete this winter, as the Municipality of Phaistos and the Association of Parents and Friends of People with Disabilities of South Crete, “To Mellón” (“The Future”), prepare to inaugurate a new accommodation facility for people with disabilities.

The new guesthouse, located in Faneromeni, will officially open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11:30 a.m., and will be named “Virginia Manasaki”, honoring the creation of a space dedicated to care, dignity, and social contribution.

A Facility Built for Dignity and Everyday Care

The project marks an important step in strengthening support structures for people with disabilities in southern Crete. Designed as modern, welcoming accommodation, the new guesthouse aims to provide safety, warmth, and stability to individuals who require specialized care and support.

Rather than functioning as an institution in the traditional sense, the facility has been envisioned as a place of hospitality — one that respects the daily needs, autonomy, and dignity of its residents, while offering reassurance to families and caregivers.

Local authorities emphasize that such initiatives are essential for building inclusive communities, particularly in regions outside major urban centers, where access to specialized infrastructure can be limited.

Cooperation Between Municipality and Community

The guesthouse is the result of close cooperation between the Municipality of Phaistos and the Association “To Mellón”, which has long advocated for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities in South Crete.

In its official invitation, the Municipality notes that the space was created “with love” and that its naming represents both recognition and commitment — recognition of the values behind the project, and commitment to maintaining a space that serves the community with care and responsibility.

Residents, families, and visitors are invited to attend the inauguration ceremony and to see the new facilities firsthand at the association’s premises in Faneromeni.

More Than a Local Event

While the opening of a guesthouse may appear modest compared to large infrastructure projects, such developments often have a lasting impact on local life. They reflect how a place functions beyond tourism seasons — how it supports its most vulnerable residents and invests in long-term social care.

In southern Crete, the new “Virginia Manasaki” guesthouse represents a tangible step toward accessibility, inclusion, and everyday dignity — values that quietly shape a destination’s character long after headlines fade.