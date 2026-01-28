Major infrastructure projects worth more than €2 million were unanimously approved at the first 2026 meeting of the Board of the Hersonissos Municipal Water and Sewerage Company (DEYAH), marking the start of a new phase of investment in the municipality’s water supply and wastewater infrastructure.

The meeting took place at the Municipal Building of Malia, under the chairmanship of Hersonissos Mayor and DEYAH President Zacharias Doxastakis, and focused on strengthening the area’s resilience to water shortages — a recurring challenge during the peak tourism season.

Nearly €1M for Water Network Replacement

A central decision of the meeting was the approval of tender committee minutes for the project “Replacement of the External Water Supply Network in Settlements of the Episkopi Municipal Unit”, with a total budget of €980,000.

A provisional contractor has already been selected, allowing the project to begin immediately. According to instructions given to DEYAH services, the works are expected to proceed without delays and with strict adherence to the approved timetable, aiming for rapid completion.

New Boreholes and Network Upgrades to Address Drought

In parallel, the Board approved the tender documentation and launch of a public procurement process for a second major project titled “Replacement of Water Networks, Drilling and Utilization of Boreholes for Drought Management – Phase B”, with a budget of €1.17 million.

The project is funded through the Environment and Energy Development Program 2021–2025 under Greece’s National Development Program. It focuses on interventions in critical water supply zones. Its objectives include:

reducing water losses

improving the efficiency of existing networks

ensuring a sufficient potable water supply in areas with high seasonal demand

Local officials expect the project to offer tangible solutions to long-standing water management challenges, particularly during the summer months.

Administrative and Staffing Decisions Approved

Beyond the two major technical projects, the Board also unanimously approved a series of administrative measures necessary for DEYAH’s smooth operation in 2026. These included:

approval and rollover of financial commitments into the new fiscal year

annual recruitment planning

staffing and personnel arrangements

regulatory decisions related to network connections

For travelers planning to visit Hersonissos and the surrounding areas, these projects are part of a broader effort to secure a reliable water supply during the busy summer months. While temporary works may occur in specific locations, the long-term goal is to improve water availability and reduce disruptions during peak season. Visitors are still encouraged to use water responsibly, especially during periods of high demand, as Crete continues to face drought conditions.