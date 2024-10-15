Cretan Olive Groves Devastated by Prolonged Drought

The relentless drought has left the olive trees in Crete reeling, with destruction assessed at over 80%, according to Myron Chiletzakis. As President of the small cooperatives at EΘEΑΣ, he is leading a comprehensive campaign to submit a funding request to the European Union, aiming to secure financial aid for the beleaguered olive growers.

Faced with the dire consequences of climate change, Chiletzakis warns of irreversible damage to the vital Cretan olives. Collaborating with scientific institutions and local government, he seeks to prevent the loss of this critical revenue source for thousands of local producers.

To substantiate the claim, efforts are being made to document the extensive damages scientifically. Immediate action is taken as Chiletzakis brings together support from academic organizations, the Prefecture of Crete, cooperatives, and others to present a well-documented appeal to the EU.

Chiletzakis stresses the urgency of Europe’s intervention. Drawing parallels with Spain’s olive crisis, he emphasizes the necessity for prompt support to safeguard what he describes as Crete’s “golden product.” He fears that growers stand at a crossroads without immediate aid, unable to save even the remaining harvest.