Crete, Greece’s biggest Island, is blessed with an ideal location and geography to take advantage of the gifts of Autumn. With an average daily temperature of 23°C during the day and a minimum of 17°C at night, the Island is perfect for visitors seeking a cosy solace. Punctuating Crete’s ideal climate, scores of Autumn activities and end-of-summer fun make it one of Europe’s most desirable destinations in September, October, and November. Here are a few ideas for that short getaway or postponed vacation you planned.

Hit the Beach

Crete is world famous for its amazing Blue Flag beaches, especially its lesser-known coasts in the South of the Island. Balos Lagoon, Elafonisi, and Falasarna top European lists each year, and with the seas still perfect for swimming (23°C/74°F), there’s no more ideal time to enjoy these wonders. And since most of the tourist throng leaves the Island by mid-September, even the most popular places to get a suntan and wash cares away seem almost deserted. A few suggested beaches include Matala Beach on the Gulf of Samara, Seitan Limania Beach outside Chania, Preveli Beach in the South, and Vai, where you’ll find Europe’s largest palm forest. For all there is to know about the Island’s best, I suggest browsing Cretan Beaches, the most complete guide to the island available. Seriously, Crete in Autumn is the best time to hit the beaches.

A deserted beach on the Gulf of Mesara with the Paxamadia Islets in the background. (Author’s photo )

Mountain Mystery and Magic

From a geological point of view, Crete Island is a big mountain jutting out of the Southeastern Mediterranean Sea. For 500 million years, the island has been formed and reformed by nature’s ages. Submerged and resurfacing in ice ages and thawing events, crunched ever upward during the warring of mighty tectonic plates, Crete is a geological wonder blessed with unique minerals, flora, and fauna found nowhere else in the world. And much of this bounty is, of course, high up in the mountain plateaus and dry river beds. For hikers, climbers, and those who wish to explore the heart of this mystical island, the place to feel the soul of Crete is in its mountains.

There are five chains to explore here, including the White Mountains in the Far West, the Psiloritis (Ida) range, the Asterousia Mountains of Southcentral Crete, the Ditki Mountains, and the Tripti Mountains in Crete’s Far East. Whether it’s challenging hiking or climbing you’re after, or if you want to investigate the tradition and culture of the island, the highlands are an unforgettable tourist jewel. Take a Jeep safari, go horseback riding on the rim of the world, and explore gorges and waterfalls few even know exist. There are two journeys that every visitor to the Island should undertake. The first is a pilgrimage to the birthplace of the god Zeus, high up on the Lassithi Plateau. The second is to spend a few days romping the lush streambeds and high rocky precipices of the Amari Valley, where the mythological god played as a child. Find the right place, and you might get a local expert to reveal more deeply hidden secrets.

The fabulous Palace/Temple of Knossos was built with technologies enabling the Keftiu to build Europe’s first highways, buildings with running water and toilets, and making use of architecture that lighted every important room without torches. Their artistry was unparalleled during the Bronze Age.

Visit the Archaeological Sites

Crete was the home of Europe’s first great civilization, the mysterious Minoans, who inhabited this part of the Mediterranean before 3,700 BC. One of the most advanced civilizations of the Bronze Age, and conceivable the most technologically socially advanced, the Minoans (actually Kefti) were the world’s first Thalassocracy. They had over a thousand years without war or intense conflict, owing mainly to the isolation/protection of the unequalled navy. The Keftiu ships were ages more advanced than those of other peoples, and the Island was left to bloom and prosper because of this. Known for their fantastic metalworking, ceramics, and unusual religious rituals, the mysterious Keftiu are still an unsolved puzzle.

What can be seen or known of them is available for visitors to explore at museums across the Island and at many of the palace/temple sites archaeologists still uncover. The best tourist experiences include visiting the fantastic Knossos discovered by Sir Arthur Evans in 1900. Next, visiting the unbelievable Archaeological Museum in Heraklion will help travelers understand how unique and special these Keftiu people were. Other points of interest are other palaces/temples at Malia, in Phaestos, at Zakros in Crete’s extreme Far East, the shipyards at Kommos on the Gulf of Mesara, and the unique dig at Monasteraki in the Amari Valley, just to name a few.

The Lion’s Square on 25th August Street in Heraklion – (Author’s photo )

Shop and Never Drop

All over Crete in Autumn, there are unique shopping opportunities. In the pedestrian zones of the bigger towns and the squares of almost all the traditional villages, you’ll find very high-quality goods and crafts plentiful. In Autumn, many shops celebrate the upcoming Winter with great sales on everything from souvenirs to authentic Cretanmade ceramics, knives, leather goods, rare herbs, olive wood items, local wines and olive oils, and much more. In Chania’s Old Town, in quaint Rethymno, or along Heraklion’s fashionable streets, shoppers can find fabulous jewelry, furs, men’s and women’s fashions, and a plethora of handmade local treasures. Prices are noticeably lower for retail goods in Crete during Autumn. When you tire of walking, don’t drop; plop into a comfortable chair at a local Kefeneo. My personal favorite is Phyllosophies on the Lion’s Square in Heraklion. Ask for Georgos and mention my name for the brightest smile you have ever seen.

View of the Lassithi Plateau in the distance from Stilianou Winery. Ioannis Stilianou’s organic wines have been featured in the New York Times and many win magazines. (Author’s image)

Discover the Secret of the Wine

Crete’s wine tradition goes back to Paleolithic times when seeds of wild varieties of grapes were found in caves. Crete is also the birthplace of Vitis vinifera, the wine-bearing vine, since before the agricultural revolution, right around 5,000 BC, when the fable Minoans (Keftiu) ruled the Island. Today, wine enthusiasts are treated to local varieties that were lost for generations and are now considered some of the finest in the world. Visitors can enjoy wine-tasting and cooking events at scores of local wineries. The most famous are the Manousakis Winery, Dourakis, and Alexakis. However, the organic products of winemakers like Ioannis Stilianou are New York Times fine and renowned for their unique flavours. Other small wineries like the remote Domaine Gavalas and Domaine Paterianakis also take advantage of the particular terroir of Crete, which plays a pivotal role in shaping their wines’ distinctive character. Crete’s distinctive Terroir makes the wines, olive oils, and other agricultural products so unique and wholesome. While you are experiencing the island’s bounty, don’t forget to enjoy an olive oil tasting at one of the wineries or at almost any of the more famous farms.

Enjoy Crete’s Gastronomy

For a sampling of all Crete has to offer, dining experiences at traditional Cretan restaurants or tavernas are a must. All across the Island, the world’s most coveted diet is spread out with loving pride for guests. Some may not know, but the Cretan diet is the basis for the world-famous Mediterranean diet, which is touted as the healthiest in the world. Once again, the Terroir of the Island comes into play for supplying unequalled agricultural products. Every village is graced with one or more tavernas serving traditional foods like fresh wild horta (greens), cheeses, fruits, cucumbers, courgettes and other vegetables, and various seasoned or grilled types of meat.