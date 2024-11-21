Olive Grove Inspections Reveal Dire Circumstances for Olive Oil Production and Recovery in Crete

On Tuesday, November 19, the Regional Vice Governor of Agricultural Economy, Stavros Tzedakis, and the Regional Vice Governor of Lasithi, Giannis Androulakis, led an on-site inspection in Lasithi where they examined olive groves that have suffered from prolonged drought conditions. Nikos Daskalakis, head of ELGA Crete, Maria Foundi, head of regional agricultural development, and Angeliki Karataraki, head of quality and phytosanitary control, also attended the inspection.

During the visit, experts observed firsthand the severe water scarcity affecting eastern Crete. This has caused significant stress to thousands of olive trees, particularly in non-irrigated areas. The drought has led to smaller olive sizes in mild cases and, in severe cases, fruit drop and extensive drying of branches. This alarming situation will result in a decrease in this year’s olive oil production. Additionally, recovering damaged olive trees to full productivity could take several years. Without rain, the challenges will continue to grow.



The Crete Regional Authority is collaborating with a scientific committee established to address the various issues caused by the drought. Their goal is to develop a comprehensive proposal based on the severity of the problem. This documentation will support the pursuit of compensation from the state and the European Union.



As part of their fieldwork, Vice Governors Tzedakis and Androulakis met with the Mayor of Ierapetra, Manolis Fragoulis, at the Bramiana Dam and later with the Mayor of Sitia, Giorgos Zervakis, at the municipality facilities.