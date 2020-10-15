Conde Nast Traveler Readers Pick Six Greek Islands in Top-10

Pin 0 Shares

Six of Greece’s islands have been named to Conde Nast Traveler Magazine’s 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards. Folegandros, Zakynthos, Crete, Mykonos, Skiathos, and Paros are on the list of the 10 best islands in Europe.

This season, some 600,000 plus travelers voted online in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards, voting for their Top Islands in six regions, including Europe. Conde Nast readers were asked to choose “places that they love and would return to – along with their favorite means of getting there.”

Folegandros Island was voted the top pick and was characterized by the author, Caitlin Morton as being as beautiful as Santorini and much less crowded. Among other things, Conde Nast Traveler refers to Chrysospilia, the inaccessible cave in the northeastern part of the island, and the remote beaches of Ambeli and Agios Georgios. The magazine article went on to say:

“In a year when exploring the world has seemed so out of reach for many, the Readers’ Choice Awards are a very timely reminder of the wider world out there, and an opportunity to celebrate and support the travel industry, shine a spotlight on new places, and revisit familiar ones with a fresh eye. All of them under one sky.”

The full list of top islands included Folegandros, Zakynthos, Crete, Hvar in Croatia, Mykonos, Skiathos, Ischia in Italy, Mallorca in Spain, Bozcaada in Turkey, and Aros Island.

Source: Tornos News