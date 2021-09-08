Coming Up This Month The Serifos Sunset Race 2021

Share Pin 0 Shares

Coming up September 24-26, 2021, the Serifos Sunset Race will be held in with he assistance of the South Aegean Region and in collaboration with the Municipality of Serifos.

The organizers invite contestant and spectators to amazing Serifos Island to take part and be part of the festivities. The program includes 5k, 10k and 20km distance running in Vagia, on Saturday afternoon, swimming races of 750m, 1500m and 3000m on Sunday morning, in the big bay in Livadi, Serifos and running and swimming races for kids.

To see the schedule and to find out more, those interested in the Serifos Sunset Race should go here for a calendar of the events and details. Readers may also want to visit the event’s social pages at Facebook, Youtube, and on Instagram.

The Cycladic Serifos Island is famous for its 72 fantastic beaches and for its picturesque capital, of Chora, one of the most beautiful in Cycladic islands. Situated in between Kythnos and Sifnos, the island paradise also has picturesque villages with their characteristic Cycladic architecture, not to mention Chora, with its windmills and paved pedestrian streets.