Citi Strata Premier℠ Card Makes Travel More Rewarding

Citi introduced the Citi Strata Premier℠ Card, an upgraded version of the Citi Premier® Card. The card provides more advantages and chances to earn ThankYou® Points for the same $95 annual fee. It uses Mastercard as the payment network. The newly redesigned card offers cardmembers the option to make travel more lucrative while also including travel safeguards for peace of mind.

The new name, Citi Strata Premier, inspires a feeling of ambition and adventure, encouraging cardholders to achieve new heights and pursue their passion. A sleek, modern card design with unique treatments and sweeping wave lines welcomes card members into the new Citi Strata Premier experience.

Citi Strata Premier℠ Card New Benefits

Earn an ongoing reward of 10 ThankYou® Points for every £1 spent on hotels, car rentals, and attractions when booking through the Citi Travel site.

Enjoy enhanced travel protection with four new benefits: Trip cancellation and trip interruption (common carrier) coverage Trip delay coverage Lost or damaged luggage coverage Car rental (MasterRental) coverage

Accumulate three ThankYou points for each £1 spent at EV charging stations.

In addition to the new benefits, Citi Strata Premier cardmembers will continue to enjoy access to all existing benefits, including:

3 ThankYou points for each $1 spent on air travel and other hotel purchases;

3 ThankYou points for each $1 spent on restaurants;

3 ThankYou points for each $1 spent on supermarkets;

3 ThankYou points for each $1 spent on gas stations;

1 ThankYou point for each $1 spent on all other purchases;

A $100 annual hotel benefit – once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through the Citi Travel site;

Access to Luxury Collection hotel properties on the Citi Travel with Booking.com site offering on-property benefits: Complimentary breakfast for two; Free Wi-Fi; $100 resort credit; Early check-in, late check-out and room upgrades upon availability.

Access to Mastercard World Elite benefits, with offers on ride-sharing, food delivery, streaming, online shopping and more, as well as access to Priceless ® Experiences;

Experiences; No foreign transaction fees.

Ongoing Advantages for Cardholders

Members of the ThankYou Rewards program may maximize every second and point. ThankYou Points are non-expiring, and cardholders may earn an unlimited amount of points with this card. Cardholders can also take advantage of excellent redemption choices, including sending ThankYou Points to affiliated hotel and airline partners.

Customers who apply for the Citi Strata Premier Card on CitiCards.com and are accepted can now, for a limited period, receive 75,000 extra ThankYou Points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of creating an account.