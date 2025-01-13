Athens Gears Up for the 39th European Film Awards

Athens is preparing to host the 39th European Film Awards in 2027, marking a historic first for Southeast Europe. This prestigious event highlights the city’s growing reputation as a sought-after destination in the international film scene—the Greek capital’s role as host underscores its appeal for major film productions.

The Mayor’s Vision

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas shared his excitement:

Athens will warmly welcome the European Film Awards.

The city blends cultural heritage with a modern, vibrant character.

Named the World’s Leading Cultural Destination for 2024 by the World Travel Awards.

Gains global recognition as a popular spot for film projects.

The city prioritizes film production support through initiatives like the Athens Film Office. It offers seamless assistance to film crews, using iconic landmarks and unique neighbourhoods as stunning backdrops.

Film Production and Economic Impact

In 2024, Athens facilitated 28 international productions, contributing:

2,000 jobs to the local economy.

€40 million in revenue.

The Film Office plays an essential role in attracting film projects that enhance Athens’ standing in the industry.

39th European Film Awards Event Details

The event schedule includes:

A formal reception at Zappeion Hall, hosted by Mayor Doukas. January 16, 2027: The awards ceremony at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).

International filmmakers, Academy members, nominees, and winners will converge in Athens for this significant celebration. A year-long countdown starts with film-focused events honouring Greek and European cinema.

Collaboration with Industry Leaders

The event is the result of coordinated efforts driven by the Greek Film Center, EKOME – Creative Greece, and backed by:

Ministry of Culture.

Ministry of Tourism.

Ministry of Economy and Finance.

City of Athens.

Region of Attica.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

Public broadcaster ERT.

Their planning gained approval from the European Film Academy.

First held in Berlin in 1988, the European Film Awards celebrate and promote Europe’s cinematic achievements. Typically hosted in Berlin every two years, the event also tours cities like Paris, Rome, London, and Reykjavik. Athens joins this illustrious list as the latest host city.