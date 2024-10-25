Travel Demand for October 28th Weekend

As Greece prepares for the Όχι Day – October 28th holiday weekend, travel inquiries have taken a downturn by 8% compared to last year, according to the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies. Despite an extra day off this year (with the holiday falling on Monday), this addition hasn’t spurred the anticipated increase in tourism bookings.

Popular Destinations

The charm of small, mountainous villages continues to captivate Greek travellers, especially during this period. However, these scenic spots, favoured for their quaintness, often face capacity challenges, making it difficult to understand the overall demand.

High Popularity: In Macedonia, places like Kastoria, Zagorochoria, Pindus, Tzoumerka, and Kalabaka top the list. Destinations like Delphi, Pelion, Achaia, Arcadia, and Mani also see rising interest.

Island Favorites: Corfu, Rhodes, and Crete remain preferred choices for those desiring island escapes.



International Escapes

For those venturing abroad, travellers show fluctuating interests, with many central European locales reaching full capacity. There’s a notable attraction towards long-haul trips this year. Among the favoured foreign trips:

Popular European Routes: Flights to Dalmatian coasts, Italy, Poland, Malta, Alsace, and Switzerland are highly sought after. Road trips to Sofia, Ohrid, Dubrovnik, Belgrade, and Bucharest draw significant attention.

Trending Long-Haul Destinations: Turkey emerges as a top choice, with Istanbul, the Coast, Izmir, and Cappadocia leading in appeal. Far-off destinations like Cuba, Latin America, Vietnam, and China see increasing interest and stable options in the Arabian countries.



This dynamic weekend landscape suggests a mix of rustic retreats and grand adventures, inviting travellers to explore local terrains and distant shores.