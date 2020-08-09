Argophilia

“Chania: Always Pure” Video Campaign Targets European Tourists

- August 9th, 2020 11:34 am

A new promotion by the Chania Chamber of Commerce aims to attract more travelers to Crete’s most photographed port town, and Crete’s far-west wonders.

The new video belongs to a wider PR campaign designed by the chamber entitled “Chania: Always Pure”. The campaign targets some 3 million European travelers along with hundreds of thousands of Greek aiming to visit Chania.

The Always Pure campaign highlights of beautiful Chania town and the surrounding area or featured prominently in the new production. Wtih a spotlight on the area’s magnificent beaches, mountain treasures, religious and cultural wonders, and unparalleled hospitality offers, the new campaign shows off the best of this part of Crete island.

Chania: Always Pure, which is being broadcast across social media platforms primarily, also focuses on the strict health protocols adopted by local authorities and enterprises to combat COVID-19, based on the guidelines of the Greek government and the World Health Organization. (WHO).

