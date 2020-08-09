Explore West Crete With Fit in Crete August 8 – 15th

Pin 0 Shares

Coming up from the great adventurers at Fit in Crete, August 8th through 15th watersports and exploration are in order. Crete is burning hot, and August demands cooling off activities like these.

On Saturday, August 8th Fit in Crete took an E-bike tour to Menies Beach. Then on Sunday the 9th, a sea confidence guided swim session in the morning will be followed by a snorkeling expedition to a famous World War 2 shipwreck offshore.

On Monday the 10th, another E-bike tour of Chania Prefecture’s green valleys and mountains will introduce you to the wonders of paradise. Then on Wednesday, a kayaking and snorkeling trip to Crete’s southwest coast will chill you out. Friday the 14th, another kayaking and snorkeling adventure is scheduled. And finally, on Saturday the 15th, Fit in Crete heads out to snorkel the WW2 wreck again.

For those interested in exploring the natural wonders off the coast of west Crete contact the Fit in Crete team and check out their calendar of scheduled adventures. Be advised, all activities and adventures are weather dependent so the schedule might change.