Epicurean Bliss at Cavo Zoe in Cyprus

Cavo Zoe Seaside Hotel will offer you a remarkable epicurean experience, where every bite promises culinary bliss, and you can immerse in inviting settings that offer stupendous coastal and sea panoramas under the celestial blues, and treat your palate to a unique array of dishes prepared from scratch by the talented culinary team. All the ingredients are seasonal and ethically sourced from local farmers or markets.

The inspired menus draw upon ages of local tradition and find their muse in the Mediterranean and international diets. At Dolce, the main restaurant, guests can discover Cypriot specials, vegan and vegetarian meals, fish, meat, sweets, baked goods, and fresh salads and fruit in a buffet-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner display. Alternatively, Salty Under the Stars presents a more elevated, à la carte presentation.

Dolce is an indoor-outdoor restaurant boasting delightful Levantine Sea views and a buffet-style dining experience for breakfast and dinner every day. Guests can gain a new appreciation of Cypriot culinary traditions when they taste the Cyprus Breakfast KALIMERA specialities.

Cyprus’ culinary tradition is deeply intertwined with the island’s rich culture and offers a wide array of unique flavours and delicacies for any social gathering or banquet. Enriched with fresh local produce, Cyprus’ traditional recipes encompass hearty meat dishes, delectable cheese-based delicacies, and exquisite desserts and pastries. The Cypriot cuisine can be aptly described as an eclectic fusion of diverse culinary influences, serving as a testament to the island’s vibrant history and heritage.

At Cavo Zoe Seaside Hotel, one shall discover the esteemed “Cyprus Breakfast KALIMERA” designation, bestowed by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI). This prestigious label is exclusively conferred upon hotels that uphold and celebrate local culinary customs and actively champion regional communities and independent producers.

Guests are treated to an authentic Cypriot gastronomic experience each morning. The sumptuous spread includes an array of delectable delights such as Halloumi cheese, traditional charcuterie featuring sausages, lountza, hoiromeri, and posyrti, luscious spoon sweets, verdant and ebony olives, capers in vinegar (koutrouvi), paximadi, and an assortment of freshly baked goods, among other epicurean treasures.

Cyprus’ culinary offerings boast an array of locally sourced and cultivated ingredients, including olive oil, pulses, lean meat, indigenous herbs, and freshly harvested fruits and vegetables. The selection of native produce is meticulously curated to provide a tantalizing glimpse into Cyprus’s rich and diverse gastronomic tapestry.

You can further elevate your stay at Cavo Zoe Seaside Hotel with a private, al fresco dining affair by the pools. Watch the perfect sunset and linger until the stars begin flickering in the sky, immersing yourself in a fairy-tale-like candlelight ambience. The menu features creative dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal, and organic ingredients, refined with clever culinary twists by talented chefs. A private waitperson will cater to guests’ whims while they revel in a romantic setting with bedazzling sea views.

This special offer includes a full four-course menu comprised of chef-curated signature dishes, complimentary sparkling wine or house champagne, romantic decorations, a candlelight setting, and private waitstaff catering exclusively to the guests.

At Salty Bar, guests can enjoy cocktails and refreshers as dynamic and exuberant as its poolside setting. Take in the exquisite infinity pool and sea panoramas while savouring your favourite libations cocooned by the salty breeze and the sun’s warmth. Choose Salty at night for a refined à la carte dinner.

For those seeking an all-inclusive dining experience, the hotel offers exclusive breakfast dishes, select à la carte dishes, and a generous choice of cocktails, local drinks, and snacks.