Record American Travellers to the Port of Heraklion

The Heraklion Port Authority’s official data shows that in 2023, 382,981 cruise passengers visited the port, with 253 cruise ship arrivals, indicating a 27% increase in passenger traffic compared to 2022.

The port of Heraklion registered a 50% surge in passenger traffic in 2023 and twice as many cruise ships as the previous year, setting a record for cruise activity. The Management of the Heraklion Port Organization S.A. marked the departure of the last cruise ship for 2023, the Silver Moon, with a special event featuring souvenir exchanges, Christmas Cretan treats, traditional music, and dance for all disembarking passengers at the Cruise Terminal.

Notably, American passengers made up the largest share in 2023, with 97,245 visitors, followed by 54,629 Italians, 45,187 Germans, and 42,416 English travellers. The CEO of the Heraklion Port Organization S.A., Minas Papadakis, anticipates a milestone year in 2024, with an expected 300 cruise ship arrivals, including 38 homeported ships. He highlighted the port’s consistent selection as a preferred embarkation and disembarkation point by major cruise companies, solidifying its position as a key homeport in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Mr. Ioannis Vardavas, President of the Heraklion Port Organization S.A., expressed gratitude to the involved agencies and Port of Heraklion workers, emphasizing the port’s dynamism and status as a popular Greek destination. He anticipates significant progress in 2024, with substantial growth rates, benefiting both Heraklion and the Greek economy.

The Organization’s website, www.portheraklion.gr, provides a detailed schedule of cruise ship arrivals for 2024.