Athens Faces Tourism Overload

Athens captivates culture enthusiasts with its rich history and exquisite cuisine. However, the city’s tourism numbers have grown uncontrollably in recent years, presenting significant challenges. Authorities noted that rising tourists have overwhelmed local infrastructure and resources. To mitigate these issues, Athens capped the number of visitors to the Acropolis at 20,000 per day last year. Despite efforts to control the influx, tourists continue to flood Greece throughout the year, not just in the summer.

Tourism remains a double-edged sword for Greece. Visitor numbers surged by 120% between 2019 and 2023. Although tourism contributes significantly to the economy—accounting for 25 to 30% of GDP nationally and up to 90% in places like Santorini—the negative effects are palpable. Mayor Harris Doukas highlighted that current tourism levels are unsustainable due to their impact on local communities and the city itself.

“Each visitor brings 0.40 euros to the city, and we haven’t seen this money yet,” the mayor told Euronews. “We need to find a way to make tourism viable.”

Greece’s Response to Tourism Challenges

Greece has taken several measures to address these pressing issues aimed at more sustainable tourism practices. A “climate crisis resilience tax” on hotel bills aims to generate funds to tackle environmental disasters. Meanwhile, efforts to manage tourist behaviour include extending the tourist season and imposing fines on those who misuse public spaces.

“We need rules,” said Katerina Kikilia, Professor of Tourism Management at the University of West Attica. “Athenians face daily the social and environmental impact. The housing crisis is huge.”

Key measures include implementing a climate resilience tax and regulating tourist activities to protect local resources. Among the proposed initiatives is the reallocation of the €10 daily “resilience fee” from five-star hotels. This fee currently does not benefit the municipality. Doukas proposes channelling these funds into the city’s coffers, earmarking them for vital infrastructure development projects.

Tourism in Greece faces a critical juncture. Balancing economic gains with sustainability is essential to preserving the country’s heritage and resources. By implementing strategic measures, Greece aims to create a more viable tourism model that benefits both visitors and residents.