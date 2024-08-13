Boost in Hotel Occupancy in Bulgaria

Overnight stays in Bulgaria’s accommodations reached 3.5 million in June.

Overall, hotel occupancy increased to an average of 38.8%.

Local resident stays grew by 8.3%, surpassing the 3.8% rise in foreign visitors.

A Surge in Staycations

In June, Bulgaria experienced a significant surge in hotel occupancy as the number of overnight stays hit 3.5 million, reflecting a 5.9% increase compared to the previous year. Data from the National Statistical Institute revealed that the overall volume of overnight stays climbed by 6% from the previous year, with hotel occupancy levels rising by 2 percentage points, averaging 38.8%.

Preference for Premium Accommodations

Among the total overnight stays, foreign visitors booked 2.3 million nights, while local guests accounted for 1.2 million. A preference for luxury accommodations was evident, as 77.4% of foreign visitors chose four and five-star establishments. This pattern was also seen among Bulgarians, with 45.6% of local stays in high-end hotels.

The statistics highlight a more pronounced increase in stays by local guests, which jumped by 8.3%. In contrast, nights booked by international guests rose by 3.8%.