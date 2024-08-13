Modern German Passenger Cars Now Part of BDZ

Bulgarian State Railways adds modern German passenger cars

German cars first deployed on the Sofia-Burgas line

Preventive maintenance prompted early service adjustments

Upcoming training on upkeep procedures

The contract involves delivery of 76 passenger cars from Germany

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has expanded its fleet with the addition of new passenger cars acquired from Germany and supplied by Deutsche Bahn. These advanced cars’ debut journey is scheduled for the Sofia-Burgas route, departing promptly at 4:30 PM.

Starting Monday, August 12, the latest German carriages will enhance the “Chaika” fast train, servicing the Sofia – Burgas – Sofia route via the Sub-Balkan line. Departing Sofia Central Station at 4:30 p.m., the train reaches Burgas by 10:45 p.m. Conversely, it leaves Burgas Station at 5:15 a.m. and arrives back in Sofia at 11:39 a.m. Plans are underway to add these cars to trains along the Sofia – Varna – Sofia route soon.

Ticketing and Schedule Information

Tickets are available at station counters, specialized railway offices, and through the online platform at https://bileti.bdz.bg/. Customers purchasing round-trip tickets can benefit from a 20% discount. For train schedules, information is accessible via BDZ’s website (www.bdz.bg), ticket office staff, “Information” desks, and the national phone line at 02931 11 11.

This autumn, a dedicated team from Deutsche Bahn will visit Bulgaria to conduct essential maintenance training. The acquisition, valued at 30.5 million leva, includes a total provision of 76 passenger cars. The Bulgarian State Railways underscores its commitment to enhancing service quality and passenger comfort through this strategic investment.