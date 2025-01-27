Athens-Los Angeles Connection Announced for 2025 by Norse Atlantic

Athens will connect directly to Los Angeles for the first time.

The new route by Norse Atlantic will start in June 2025.

Flights will operate four times weekly with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Fares begin as low as $269 (€259).

Additional expansions are planned for U.S.-Athens routes in the summer of 2025.

A New Chapter in Air Travel Between Athens and Los Angeles

Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” is making history as Norse Atlantic unveils the first-ever direct connection between Athens and Los Angeles. This milestone, scheduled to take flight on June 3, 2025, also marks Greece’s first direct link to the U.S. West Coast. The long-haul route will offer four weekly flights and cater to passengers with the modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“We’re thrilled to be launching a new route between Los Angeles and Athens this year. We expect the uptake to be positive as we offer this budget-friendly route, opening up more transatlantic options for our customers and the opportunity to explore the ancient city of Athens and rich history of Los Angeles. Our goal is to make travel accessible and affordable for everyone and this is another step in that mission and in our commitment to offer new destinations”—Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways

These direct flights represent a significant move in bridging Athens and Los Angeles. Fares begin at $269 (€259), providing both economy and premium seating options—ideal for budget travellers exploring either destination.

Expanding U.S.-Greece Connectivity

The Athens airport has its sights set firmly on bolstering links to the United States, with over one million U.S. travellers passing through in recent years. Athens already saw increased direct flights for the 2024 summer, hosting 82 weekly flights between the U.S. and the Greek capital. This trend is only projected to grow, with major airlines ramping up service for 2025, including:

American Airlines : Adding a new route from Charlotte, increasing Athens-linked U.S. destinations to eight.

: Adding a new route from Charlotte, increasing Athens-linked U.S. destinations to eight. Delta Airlines : Boosting Atlanta-Athens flights to 11 weekly from summer 2025.

: Boosting Atlanta-Athens flights to 11 weekly from summer 2025. United Airlines : Expanding Newark-Athens service with an extra three weekly frequencies and starting seasonal flights earlier.

: Expanding Newark-Athens service with an extra three weekly frequencies and starting seasonal flights earlier. Norse Atlantic: Increasing service from New York (JFK) by 12% with six weekly flights.

These initiatives have contributed to a 51% rise in U.S.-Athens travellers since 2019. Over 14% of Athens airport’s travellers now hail from the U.S. or Canada, so adding the Athens-Los Angeles route isn’t just a step forward for air travel; it’s a bridge connecting two cultural powerhouses. As more airlines embrace direct flights between Athens and major U.S. cities, travellers gain access to seamless journeys that spark opportunities for tourism and business alike.

The low-cost Norwegian airline, Norse Atlantic, is no stranger to adding affordable routes. Currently connecting Los Angeles to European hubs like London, Paris, and Rome, the airline also inaugurated flights from New York (JFK) to Athens in June 2024. Adding the Athens-Los Angeles connection underscores Norse Atlantic’s commitment to bringing accessible transatlantic travel to new audiences.