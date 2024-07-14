Argophilia

Greece Declares Tourism Crisis Amid Growing Tensions

- July 14th, 2024 06:05 am

  • Greece warns of severe tourism crisis
  • Graffiti and local unrest highlight dissatisfaction with British tourists
  • Athens faces significant social and environmental challenges due to overtourism

As 2023 brought over 7 million tourists to Athens, Greece has issued a stark warning about a mounting tourism crisis. Shop fronts in Athens now bear graffiti reading “No more tourism,” reflecting local resentment towards British visitors. This wave of upset has also spread to Spain, affecting popular destinations like Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Majorca.

Local Voices Echo Concerns

  • Social and Environmental Strain: Katerina Kikilia, Professor of Tourism Management at the University of West Attica, emphasized the daily social and environmental impacts confronting Athenians.
  • Housing Crisis: Athens is grappling with a significant housing shortage, exacerbated by the influx of tourists.

Kikilia remarked that once-vibrant neighborhoods now transform into hubs for short-term rentals, devoid of families and children. The city anticipates a 20% rise in visitors, making the once-peaceful August streets a distant memory.

Financial Imbalance and Demand for Sustainable Tourism

  • Economic Disparities: Mayor Harris Doukas pointed out that each visitor brings approximately €0.40 to the city, yet the local community largely ignores this financial benefit.
  • Need for Regulation: Doukas has called for a study to determine sustainable tourism capacities, aiming to mitigate city inequalities linked to short-term rentals and hotels.

Greece’s call for action highlights the urgent need for sustainable tourism policies. To safeguard Athens’ future, the balance between welcoming visitors and preserving social and environmental well-being must be addressed. As tensions rise, local authorities are pressing for concrete measures to control the flow of tourists and maintain the city’s livability.

