Andrew Zolinsly’s Piano Recital on Oxi Day

Date: Monday, October 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Grande Arsenal (K.A.M.), Chania

On Oxi Day in Chania, the public will experience an enchanting evening with distinguished pianist Andrew Zolinsly.

Renowned for his skill and captivating performances, Zolinsly holds teaching positions at the Royal College of Music and Goldsmiths, University of London. His vast performance repertoire includes prestigious venues across the United Kingdom, as well as appearances at Merkin Hall and Le Poisson Rouge in New York. His talent has been recognized internationally with engagements in Venice, China, and beyond.

Every year, Zolinsly captivates students and audiences alike with masterclasses and performances at the International Summer School Forum Musikae in Madrid. In 2019, he chaired the jury for the 8th International Contemporary Piano Competition for Young Performers in Orléans, underscoring his influence in shaping future generations of pianists.

Ticket Details

General Admission: €10.00

Reduced Admission: €8.00 (for unemployed individuals, students, persons with disabilities, and large families)

Book your tickets here.

Andrew Zolinsly’s recital promises to be an exquisite cultural highlight, inviting attendees to enjoy an evening filled with the elegance and nuance of his piano mastery.