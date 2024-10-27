New Discoveries at Kleidi Samikon Excavation Site

During the recent excavation season at Kleidi Samikon, part of a five-year research project from 2022 to 2026, researchers unearthed new insights about a grand architectural structure initially discovered in 2022. This project is a collaborative effort between the Ephorate of Antiquities of Elis and the Austrian Archaeological Institute of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, led by Dr. Birgitta Eder and Dr. Erofili-Irida Kollia.

The excavation revealed a temple-like structure measuring 28 meters in length and 9.50 meters in width. The edifice comprises dual large inner chambers, each featuring two columns along its axis and two porches with two columns at either end. Based on current data, the structure was probably a double temple dating back to the 6th century BCE. Around 300 BCE or the early 3rd century BCE, its roof was removed, and tiles were scattered inside, possibly indicating the building’s abandonment during that era.

Intriguing Archaic Artifacts Discovered at Kleidi Samikon

In one of the chambers, fragments of an archaic marble basin used for ritual purification were found. Measuring approximately one meter in diameter, this artefact mimicked a bronze basin and had been repaired in antiquity, evident from the metal clamps holding its broken parts. The basin is now nearly reconstructed with a piece found in 2022.

In the second chamber, remnants of an ancient marble enclosure were discovered on the floor. Measuring approximately one meter in diameter, this relic represents a vessel used for ritual purification, fashioned after a copper basin. Historical repairs are evident, indicated by the presence of metal links binding its fractured sections together. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Another significant find from this season is a bronze plaque, likely once hung on a temple wall, which bears a large inscription revealed through diagnostic imaging. This inscription awaits full disclosure through conservation work at the Ephorate of Antiquities of Elis laboratory.

Additionally, archaeologists documented the course of a robust wall that Wilhelm Dörpfeld had first identified in the early 20th century. This wall likely marks the northern boundary of the Poseidon Sanctuary’s precinct. The collaboration with the Region of Western Greece proved invaluable, as they cleared thick vegetation to aid archaeological efforts.

The research team intends to continue their work in the coming years, hoping to unearth more proof to determine the sanctuary’s extent and form within the area’s topography.