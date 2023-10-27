An “A-List” of Cyprus Hotel Restaurants

Cyprus hotel restaurants offer some of the very best culinary experiences on the island. From boutique traditional hotels to the most luxurious resorts, these hotels cater to a variety of tastes from local traditional to the exotic. The list below reveals some of the most sought-after gastronomical journeys. Whether you’re searching for exquisite fine dining or comfort food to die for, you’ll find it with these and other Cypriot hospitality providers.

Thalassa Fine Fish Restaurant – Fine Dining

Image courtesy Amathus Beach Hotel Limassol, Cyprus

Voted Cyprus’s Best Hotel Restaurant by the World Culinary Awards in 2020, Amathus Beach Hotel’s Thalassa Fine Fish Restaurant is a seafood gourmet’s delight. Thalassa is, by definition, a fine Mediterranean seafood experience that dishes the spectrum from caviar, oysters, sushi, fresh fish, and more. (Menu)

Also, the culinary experience at this beautiful hotel restaurant is punctuated by an eye-catching modern design and decor. The interior design is imposing. Spherical partitions that hold tables with sofas set the tone for a dining experience you’d expect in New York, San Francisco, or Barcelona. Ultimately, Executive Chef Savvas Savva’s culinary art makes this Cyprus hotel restaurant an unforgettable fine dining experience.

Operating Hours/Reservations

November – April

Dinner- Wednesday – Saturday & Sunday

13:00 – 16:00

For reservations, call: +357 258 32000

Mezepolis Kebab & Tavern – Meze

Photo via Mezepolis Kebab & Tavern Facbook

Melissi Beach Hotel and Spa’s Mezepolis Kebab & Tavern offers an a la Carte menu of local specialities and fish or meat meze that quells anyone’s need for the ultimate comfort food. One of four restaurants in the four-star all-inclusive hotel, the tavern dishes traditional local Cyprus and Greek cuisine.

The hotel on a Blue Flag beach at Aya Napa is one of Cyprus’s highest-rated (Tripadvisor and Google) hotels. And the meze taverna also has over 300 great guest reviews on Google. Mezepolis Kebab & Tavern also has very high reviews on Google and elsewhere.

Operating Hours/Reservations

Daily from 12.00 until 23.00

For reservations, call: +357 23 723144

Epicurean Restaurant – International

One of the live cooking stations at the Epicurean Restaurant – Restaurant Facebook

Elysium Hotel’s Epicurean Restaurant in Paphos is a perennial nominee for various culinary awards. Situated at the end of a spectacular Venetian corridor of the hotel, the restaurant specializes in international cuisine served buffet style with staffed cooking stations. As impressive as the gastronomy here is, the outdoor terrace is the exclamation point of the whole gastronomy experience. The hotel’s extensive gardens are at arms reach here, and dinner under the stars is a genuinely luxurious dessert for guests.

While I am not a fan of either all-inclusive hotels or buffet/style presentations, Epicurean offers guests a step above even the highest-rated 5-star beachfront offerings here on Crete. Then again, Elysium is the top-rated resort in Paphos, one of the best in Cyprus. 5,544 reviews and a rating of 4.8 is extraordinary for such large operations. The hotel would be my pick if I were recommending or needed an all-inclusive stay. The hotel is also a TA “Best of the Best” for 2023.

Operating Hours/Reservations

Summer: 19:00 – 23:00 | Last order: 22:00

Winter: 18:30 – 21:30 | Last order: 21:15

For reservations, call: +357 2684 4444

Dolce Restaurant – Themed Gastronomy

The terrace of Dolce Restaurant at Cavo Zoe Seaside Hotel – Hotel image

Dolce Restaurant at the Cavo Zoe Seaside Hotel in Protaras, at the far East end of Cyprus, offers guests a nightly ritual of themed (PDF) dining experiences at its main gastronomy hub. The stylishly designed eatery has earthy interiors that flow out onto a sun-drenched patio by the hotel’s expansive pools. As for the restaurant’s fare, the local farms and producers provide the raw materials for authentic Cypriot cuisine.

Meat, fish, salads, and vegan options are the main categories, but Executive Chef Prodromos Christodoulou’s “Nomad’s Journey 2023” concept added a sumptuous new character to the hotel’s gastronomy offer. Mondays are all about Greek and Cyprus flavours. Tuesdays transport guests to old Mexico, and each day brings the palatable food ideas of Mediterranean, Asian, Gala, Lebanese and Marrakesh tastes and Italiano Vero on Sundays. The multiple award-winning hotel also offers traditional all-inclusive buffet-style dining choices, a candle-lit dinner experience, and extensive event offerings.

Operating Hours/Reservations

Themed Nights/Nomad Journey – Dinner Only

For reservations, call +357 2373 0500

Cipro Italian Restaurant – Classy Favorites

Another World Culinary Awards nominee, Cipro Restaurant inside the exquisite Azia Resort in Paphos, is an exceptional culinary experience. The restaurant specializes in Italian Cuisine, including freshly cooked pastas, Antipasti on the cold buffet, and traditional a la carte main courses.

Set in a beautiful marble conservatory, the restaurant oozes old-world lavishness. Like the others in this list, the restaurant has stellar reviews on Google, Tripadvisor, and elsewhere online, including Facebook. The beautiful venue and flawless Italian cuisine at this restaurant add a huge value to one of Cyprus’ nicest resorts.

Operating Hours/Reservations

Dinner: 18:30 – 22:00

For reservations, call: +357 2684 5100