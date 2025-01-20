Anogia Spastiras Well Approved by Greek Government

The proposal by the Municipality of Anogia to drill a new well at “Spastiras” has officially been approved. Interior Minister Thodoris Livanios gave the green light for its inclusion in the “Sectoral Development Program of the Ministry of Interior.” This initiative carries a total budget of €150,000.

In a region often grappling with water shortages, especially during peak tourist season, this project offers real solutions:

Expanding water supply capacity to combat seasonal scarcity.

Improving infrastructure to support Anogia’s growing needs.

Ensuring a reliable resource for residents and visitors alike.

Anogia Spastiras Well Project Details

The project addresses the water shortage in Anogia, a recurring problem, especially in summer. Key details of the initiative include:

Drilling a new production well at “Spastiras.”

Allocating €150,000 in total funding under the National Development Program (NDP).

Anticipated drilling depth: 400 ± 50 meters.

Local officials are optimistic about improving the water supply system by securing the necessary funds.

Anogia Mayor Sokratis Kefalogiannis expressed both gratitude and a clear sense of purpose. He said, “We are moving steadily with our municipal drilling program under the guidance of Professor Apostolos Alexopoulos and geologist Takis Sofiou, following the success at ‘Xylogiannis Deti.’ The timely funding for drilling and piping at the Spastiras site supports our planning for 2025.”



He added, “This new location, just two kilometers from the successful Xylogiannis site, opens new opportunities for managing our water resources. Our thanks go to the municipal staff for preparing a well-documented proposal, Professors Alexopoulos and Sofiou for their support, Minister Livanios for his approval, and Deputy Defense Minister Kefalogiannis for his ongoing assistance.”

Original report in Greek: “Πράσινο φως” για νέα Γεώτρηση στα Ανώγεια