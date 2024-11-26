airBaltic Adds Greece Connections for 2025

airBaltic, Latvia’s national airline, has announced plans to introduce two new routes to Greece for the summer of 2025. This initiative aims to strengthen the airline’s operations in the region. The new route will include flights to Mykonos, including increased services to Rhodes. By the summer of 2025, the airline is set to provide a total of 16 weekly flights to various destinations in Greece.

Beginning in June 2025, airBaltic will provide weekly flights from Riga to Mykonos, and in April, the airline will initiate direct services between Vilnius and Rhodes, operating twice weekly. The airline has been operating flights on the Riga-Athens route for nearly a year, from March until January. During summer, from May to October, the airline also provides routes from Riga to Corfu, Heraklion, Rhodes, and Thessaloniki. In a press conference, Ioanna Papadopoulou, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Athens International Airport (AIA) highlighted how airBaltic enhances connectivity to Athens said, “airBaltic is very important for us thanks to the connectivity it offers.”

From 2007 to 2023, airBaltic transported over 328,000 passengers to Athens. The airline expanded from two weekly flights on the Riga-Athens route in 2011 to five routes with 13 weekly flights by 2024. The airline operates nearly year-round flights between Riga and Athens from March to January, with seasonal flights to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Rhodes, and Corfu from May to October.

For 2023, the Riga-Athens route was a landmark year, with direct traffic between the two cities reaching 47,000 travelers. This marked a significant increase from 30,000 travelers in 2011 and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, it represented a 4.7 percent increase compared to 2019. According to data supplied by Maria Mastoraki, Country Manager for TAL Aviation in Greece, the airline transported 2.2 million travelers in the first half of 2024. This represents an 11.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. In addition, passenger traffic between Riga and Athens increased by 14% YoY from January to October of 2024.

airBaltic flies to over 100 destinations from its bases in Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere, and Gran Canaria, and offers access to over 300 additional destinations through 23 code-share and interline agreements.

