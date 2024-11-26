Wanderlust Interiors: Bringing Global Style to Your Home

So-called ‘global’ style is a trend that’s sweeping through the world of interior design. Put simply, it involves incorporating design elements borrowed from around the world into a single home. But the effect that you ultimately get will depend on the cultures from which you’re drawing. Let’s take a look at some of the most common influences.

Embracing Scandinavian Minimalism

Scandinavian design often centres on simplicity and minimalism. Since the climate in this part of the world tends to be slightly darker, with evening drawing in early during winter, it’s common for designers here to use a variety of tricks to bolster the distribution of natural light. Airy, neutral colour palettes might be favoured, and clutter might be eliminated in order for a space to feel as open as possible.

This is where fitted furniture, and in particular fitted wardrobes, can come in so handy. These make the best possible use of the available space, and they help to free up space elsewhere in the home.

Scandinavian decor (Photo by Kara Eads on Unsplash)

Incorporating Moroccan Textiles and Patterns

Think of Morocco, and what springs to mind might be a bustling souq in Marrakech, where dozens of exotic rugs are being sold. What makes this style so appealing and unique is the history of the region as a trading hub. Look for a Moroccan-style rug, and you might encounter a wide variety of different patterns. Combine these with traditional pouffes and lanterns, and you might be able to evoke a little bit of the spirit of North Africa in your home.

Adopting Japanese Zen Aesthetics

Japanese interior design shares a few features with Scandinavian design. There’s a preference for minimalism, for one thing. There’s also an appreciation of harmony in layout, and of the way that we move through the spaces in our home.

Japanese furniture tends to be low-profile, and best complemented with an assortment of indoor plants. Get things right, and you could end up with an interior that feels peaceful and relaxing.

Photo by Linh Le on Unsplash

Integrating Mediterranean Warmth

Most British holidaymakers will, at some point, have stayed in the Mediterranean. Thus, many design elements that distinguish homes in this part of the world may already be familiar to you. Tiled floors in the kitchen, wrought iron around the windows, and plenty of terracotta elements might help you introduce a little bit of the Mediterranean into your home. Just bear in mind that many of the things that distinguish the buildings in this part of the world are informed by the climate. When the weather is cold and drizzly, many of those design elements might feel out of place – and so using them in the right way often involves a careful balancing act.

Featured image: Alexandre Chambon on Unsplash