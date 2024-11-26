A Guide to Spending a Weekend in Italy: Where to Go and What to Do

Italy is one of the most popular holiday destinations on the planet for a reason. It’s a seat of culture, the origin point for a great deal of world history, and today one of the most vibrant countries in the northern hemisphere for contemporary culture and lifestyles. There are a great many holidaymakers content with seeing the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and a great many more that’ll visit for most everything else—food, drink, sights, you name it.

For the indecisive holidaymaker, though, this raises a point of potential friction. Say you’ve got a weekend spare and a little money for a budget flight burning a hole in your pocket. You feel the urge to have a fun weekend away in Italy, whether alone or with some loved ones. But where do you go? Here, we’ll attempt to answer that particularly difficult question with a brief guide to figuring out your weekend abroad.

Choosing Your Destination:

First, let’s tackle the most difficult question straight out of the gate: where on Earth—or, more accurately, in Italy—should you go?! Let’s break down the question a little so as not to overface you with options and potentials. For one, are you after a city break, or would you like to spend some time out in the sticks? For city breaks, there are some standout contenders, whether the bustling capital of Rome or the slower-paced waterways of Venice; for the country, you could find yourself in mountains or vineyards.

Next, how ‘normie’ would you like to get with your holiday? Classic trips are to previously mentioned Rome and to the Renaissance-era glories of Florence. Lesser-visited towns and regions offer some incredible underrated sights and experiences without the flood of tourists between them and you; Bologna or Puglia might appeal here.

Finally, though, you should keep your travel time firmly in mind here. With only a weekend to spare, make sure you’re factoring in flight durations and potential delays with your plans.

Making the Most of Your Time:

Given the short time you’ll have to properly enjoy your chosen destination, you’ll need to ensure you’re making the most of it. This means relying on pre-trip planning and making some shrewd decisions about getting the most bang for your book.

Naturally, you’ll be booking accommodation and transportation in advance, but you might also benefit from booking entry to popular attractions in advance, particularly during peak season. This extends to exploring trails or other rural areas, where companies that offer guided Italy trips could be more cost-effective than you just winging it as you travel.

Must-Do Activities:

What remains, then, is to settle on the specifics of your trip with all the above in mind! If you are taking yourself to Rome, you’re taking yourself within Vespa-ing distance of some of the Mediterranean’s most iconic landmarks, chief among which is the Colosseum. If you’re in Florence, the Uffizi Gallery is a must-visit, and if you’re in Venice, what are you doing if not gondola-riding?

Even with these irresistible experiences in mind, it’s important to venture beyond the tourist hotspots. Try engaging in the “real” Italy, whether taking yourself off to local restaurants, hidden gem sights, or getting involved at a family vineyard. The country’s your oyster, after all.