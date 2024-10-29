AI Guides Holiday Travel Decisions

As holiday travel gears up for what could be a record-breaking season, a notable 30% of travellers plan to utilize AI for their trip planning this year. This data stems from a survey involving over 1,000 participants conducted by Matador Network. Known for launching the free AI travel assistant GuideGeek last year, Matador Network is at the forefront of this technological shift.

Increasing AI Adoption Among Travellers

Among those who already use AI for travel, a significant majority—66.6%—intend to incorporate AI in their holiday plans. Younger travellers, specifically Millennials and Gen Z, are 48.1% more likely to use AI than older generations like Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Daryl H., an American living in Slovakia, shares his recent experience:

I used AI last Christmas while in Split, Croatia. It led me to Diocletian Palace and Marjan Park, which was beautifully decorated for the holidays. Without the suggestion from the AI, I might not have visited Marjan Park. I’ll be using AI to find holiday travel inspiration in Europe again this year.

Family and Accessibility-Focused Travel

Family trip planning emerges as the most common use of AI during the holidays, followed by trips accommodating disabilities. Surveys by Matador Network earlier this year revealed that families and those planning trips for travellers with disabilities report high satisfaction with AI tools.

Ross Borden, CEO of Matador Network, remarks on the versatility of AI:

The holiday season often finds people making plans with family members and friends they don’t necessarily get to see at other times of year. Generative AI is really well suited to finding activities for a diverse group of people with different interests. You can ask GuideGeek specific questions like, ‘We have a 94-year-old who uses a wheelchair and a 15-year-old vegetarian in our group. What are some good options for dinner in Chicago?’

Personalized Trip Planning

Travelers can interact with GuideGeek via WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook Messenger for quick, customized advice. Destinations such as Greece, Aruba, Toronto, and Reno-Tahoe offer exclusive versions of GuideGeek, enhanced with local insights from destination marketing organizations.

Christine Frances from Atlanta appreciates AI’s contribution to her travel arrangements:

AI has made my travel planning a little easier because not only does it give me great suggestions but also includes information on hidden gems in the destination I am visiting. An experience that AI suggested was visiting Lynn Canyon Park for a more laid-back waterfall hike. I loved it and it wasn’t super crowded.

Embrace this modern means of travel planning across the world’s scenic vistas. AI not only simplifies but enriches the journey, discovering renowned landmarks and hidden treasures.