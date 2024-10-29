Music, the Language of the Soul: A Cultural Celebration for a Cause

A concert titled “Music, the Language of the Soul” will take place at the Chania Spiritual Center on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 9 PM. This event aims to support the “SYNANTHROPOS” Support Team and the “ORIZONTAS” Association. The concert is brought to life with the backing of the Region of Crete—Chania Regional Unit and the Chania Spiritual Center.

Enchanting Melodies from the East Mediterranean

The evenings will feature mesmerizing sounds from the Eastern Mediterranean and traditional Greek songs. These will be performed by the talented ensemble of Katerina Papadopoulou (vocals/bendir), Zacharias Spyridakis (lyra/vocals), and Dimitris Psonis (santur/saz/oud).

From left to right: Katerina Papadopoulou (vocals/bendir), Zacharias Spyridakis (lyra/vocals), and Dimitris Psonis (santur/saz/oud).

Presenters and Purpose

Ms. Roza Motaki Kontadaki and Ms. Efi Maltezou will present the concerts. These two musical evenings serve dual purposes: to support the missions of the “SYNANTHROPOS” Support Group and the “HORIZONTA” Association and to celebrate music as a cultural bridge of support and solidarity.

Ticket Information

Ticket Price: €15

Secure your tickets at these locations: