Aegean Rebreath: Massive Cleanup Effort in Santorini

Aegean Rebreath’s recent mission cleared the seabed near Santorini

They collected 800 kilos of abandoned fishing nets

406 potentially recyclable materials were gathered

28 car tires and 30 items of clothing were found

25 volunteer divers and a state-of-the-art underwater robot were involved

The Aegean Rebreath organization recently concluded a significant mission to clean the seabed around Santorini. Their three-day initiative resulted in the collection of 800 kilos of abandoned fishing nets, 406 potentially recyclable items, 28 car tires, and 30 pieces of clothing.

The operation involved:

25 volunteer divers

A specialized boat

A state-of-the-art underwater robot

These resources were used to clean the port of Vlychada and the reefs of Thirasia. During their mission, the team also implemented an educational program for students.

We implemented holistic activities both in Santorini and Thirasia islands. The local authorities, the fishing community and the business community were with us every step of the way and provided unique support. Our findings showed that we are very close to the complete depollution of the harbor seabed, and this fact only gives us hope! Aegean Rebreath

Educational and Environmental Impact

The head of the environmental organization, George Sarelakos, highlighted the importance of their work. “Santorini faces the negative consequences of overtourism, but it has taken steps to join the Blue Municipalities Network under the new mayor,” Sarelakos explained.

Key objectives:

Clean up the seabed and coastal areas

Protect marine biodiversity

Educate the younger generation on environmental conservation

Sarelakos emphasized, “We are nearing the complete decontamination of the fishing refuge of Vlychada, marking a significant achievement after five years of collective effort.”

Aegean Rebreath’s mission to clean the submerged areas of Santorini showcases its commitment to environmental conservation and education. By combining volunteer efforts, technological innovation, and community involvement, the organization strives to preserve Greece’s treasured islands’ natural beauty and marine life.