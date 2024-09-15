Aegean Airlines Offers Up to 50% Discount on Domestic Flights

Promotion Dates: Valid for travel from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

Aegean Airlines has unveiled a significant travel offer—up to 50% off on domestic flights, presenting an affordable way to explore Greece. This limited-time discount is available for journeys planned between October 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Highlighting its wide array of scenic and historic destinations, the airline invites passengers to embark on their next Greek adventure or return to cherished locations. The promotion applies to all routes within Greece, including both direct and connecting flights.

Travellers have until September 18, 2024, to seize this opportunity and book their journeys at reduced rates, enhancing Aegean Airlines’ reputation as the premier choice for exploring Greece by air.

Terms & Conditions:

The offer is valid for all direct & connecting flights within Greece for bookings until 18/09/2024 and travel from 01/10/2024 until 31/03/2025 for flights operated by AEGEAN and Olympic Air. 25% discount applies on Light fare and 30% discount applies on Flex, Family and ComfortFlex fares for travel between 01/10/2024 – 31/10/2024. 40% discount applies on Light, Flex, Family and ComfortFlex fares for travel between 01/11/2024 – 15/12/2024. 30% discount applies on Light, Flex, Family and ComfortFlex fares for travel between 16/12/2024 – 08/01/2025. 50% discount applies on Light fare and 40% discount applies on Flex, Family and ComfortFlex fares for travel between 09/01/2025 – 28/02/2025. 30% discount applies on Light, Flex, Family and ComfortFlex fares for travel between 01/03/2025 – 31/03/2025. The discount refers to the fare of the ticket, to fuel surcharges (only when applied) and it does not include the airport taxes. Fares shown on the reservation system are already reduced by 25%, 30%, 40% and 50% accordingly. Ticket changes are permitted – relevant charges depend on fare category. In case of ticket cancellation refund policy is applied depending on fare category. The offer applies to Economy class tickets. The offer ends on 18/09/2024 at 23:59 Greek time.



