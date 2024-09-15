Top Reasons to Attend STYLE Bangkok 2025

Event Date: April 2-6, 2025

Location: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Level G, Hall 1 to 4

Over 25,000 visitors are anticipated

Features 500+ top designers and producers

Offers innovative and sustainable design creations

STYLE Bangkok 2025 promises to be Thailand’s premier design, lifestyle, and fashion event, drawing over 25,000 international attendees. The event takes place from April 2 to 6, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), offering an ideal platform to engage with global style influencers and collaborate with local innovators. This promises to expand style understanding and optimize every aspect of the visitor’s experience.

Over 500 top designers and producers will showcase their artistic vision, blending innovative and sustainable creations in furniture, home décor, fashion, housewares, wellness, gifts, and toys. Each category opens up endless possibilities for new style inspiration.

Explore the forefront of design trends with insights from industry leaders. Engage with various creators specially selected for their unique approaches and innovations.

STYLE Bangkok 2025 Key Highlights:

Witness a wealth of original stories and designs. Diversity: Encounter a spectrum of offerings, from timeless craftsmanship to cutting-edge designs that champion inclusivity.

Each participant is committed to offering comprehensive solutions and unique experiences, including exclusive collaborations, hands-on product testing, behind-the-scenes showcases, and interactive workshops. These elements ensure visitors have a complete and elevated experience at the fair.

STYLE Bangkok 2025 transforms a visit to the city into a thrilling adventure. Attendees can immerse themselves in a fresh STYLE ecosystem, aligning with Bangkok’s lively travel and entertainment aspects. This includes the inaugural Thai STYLE networking reception, designed to enhance connectivity with a distinctly local twist.

Plan a trip to Bangkok to immerse yourself in the diverse and boundless experience of STYLE Bangkok 2025.