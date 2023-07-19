A South Crete Luxury Villa Offers Remarkable Seafront Living

A remarkable villa on Crete’s southern coast offers stunning design, a fabulous location, and the perfect repose from the island’s busy and touristy Northern shore. Listed for €1.15 million, the property sits on the beachfront of stunning Afrathias Beach on the Gulf of Mesara.

A masterpiece of architecture and design, the 150 square meter villa disappears into the local landscape. Inside, owners and guests enjoy a spacious open floor plan made for comfortable living and entertaining. The three-bedroom, two-bath residence is laid out on two levels.

On the lower level, a spacious and tastefully decorated living room adjoins an open kitchen with every conceivable appliance. Also, on this level, the primary suite features luxurious appointments, its own bath, and more. The ground floor also has a guest bath, a big storeroom, and an internal stairway leading to the upper floor.

The villa sports two sumptuous bedrooms on the first floor with a wonderfully appointed shared bath. The views of the Mesara Gulf and the Paxamadia Islets offshore are breathtaking from these rooms.

Outside a 1,000 square meter walled, Eden awaits owners and their gusts. At the center of the garden, a 90 square meter pool is an obvious focal point for the family or hosting guests. The area also has a BBQ area with seating for perfect al fresco dining. An observation sunbathing deck at the peak of the villa punctuates what is otherwise a beachcomber’s dream home.

The villa’s top deck has a unique panorama view of the Gulf of Mesara and the naturescapes that surround it.

The villa has air conditioning and underfloor heating, ensuring a comfortable year-round stay. And, only a few meters away, one of Crete’s lesser-known beaches provides perfect solace, quiet, and that special sense of awe such places exude.

Afrathias Beach and the mountains of central Crete beyond – image via Cretan Beaches

Afrathias Beach is situated ideally between the seaside town of Kalamaki and the larger Tympaki. This part of Crete is far less commercial than the beaches of the North coast, and other than the famous and busy Matala farther down the coast, very few tourists ever find these South Crete gems. As the sun sets over the Paxamadia Islets, the birthplace of Apollo and his sister Demeter, it’s easy to wonder why anyone would visit Santorini. This gulf and the expanse of beaches wrapping it is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

For more information about this rare offer on the gulf, interested parties should contact Anita Papamatheaki of Creta Houses by phone at +306945712552.