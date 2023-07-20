Art Exhibition – Katerina Sklaveniti & Mark Tristram in Paleochora

On July 22 at the Art Flow Studio Gallery in Paleochora, Crete, the studio will open exhibitions by artists Katerina Sklaveniti and Mark Tristram. Scheduled to run from July 22 – July 29, the award-winning artists’ event will be free to the public.

Katerina Sklaveniti and Mark Tristram were recently the 2nd and 3rd prize winners “Beyond the veil of reality” art contest (May 2023). Katerina Sklaveniti, the daughter of the well-known sculptor and ceramist Christoforos Sklavenitis, will present her exceptionally sophisticated artworks.

Sklaveniti’s style is soft and geometric, with highly intricate line work, detailed motifs, and many natural symbols and images. She manages to blend extraordinary colored abstractions that create unique optical effects in her works.

Mark Tristram’s works are at the other end of the spectrum. His surroundings inspire his art, the places he’s lived, and those moments he captured at any given time along his journey. He is an outstanding and skilled artist, especially in using different mediums to achieve rich nuances, shadows, and light which we all experience daily.

We suggest registering your intent via Facebook here for those interested in sharing this unique experience.