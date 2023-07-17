Crete Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis addressed the Hellenic Health Tourism Council members -at ELITOUR recently, emphasizing the importance of health tourism for the island.

The meetup (in Greek) in Heraklion was organized to promote Assisted Reproduction in Greece, but the overall theme of overall support for health tourism activities and infrastructure was also emphasized. Arnautakis pointed out that cooperation between the private sector (hotels, medical centers, and other infrastructure) with the public sector will be a pillar of the initiative to expand the tourism segment.

The council discussed Crete’s privileged position concerning large hospital units and specialized medical services like Assisted Reproduction. The governor also emphasized the importance of cooperation with local medical schools and the research sector.

In Chania and Heraklion, modern centers for artificial insemination can offer services to visitors from abroad. Existing legislation in Greece for assisted reproduction for couples and single mothers is more favorable than laws in many other countries.

Ophthalmological centers, like Dr. Ioannis Aslanides’ Emmetropia Eye Clinic, offer the most advanced care and intervention procedures available anywhere. From advanced myopia laser intervention to physical eye lens replacement procedures, Aslanides’ center is one of the finest in Europe. Emmetropia collaborates with some of the world’s leading research institutions, such as Harvard, the Jules Gonin Ophthalmic Hospital in Switzerland, and the Royal College of Ophthalmology in the UK, to name a few.

In addition, Greek dentists offer up to 80% cheaper dental services than those provided in European private clinics. The same holds for disciplines like cosmetic surgery. Crete is also home to some of Europe’s leading plastic surgeons, Ioannis Liapakis of Opsis being one most Cretans are familiar with.

Finally, Crete is famous for ancient holistic rituals and ultra-modern skin, body, mind, and relaxation therapy and treatments. One treatment regimen taken from Hippocrates, the father of medicine, is Thalassotherapy, or using seawater’s healing powers. The Blue Palace Elounda Spa and Aldemar Royal Mare’s Thalasso Spa are two superb providers that come to mind.

And most enthusiasts are aware that Crete is a cornucopia of healing herbs. This knowledge, combined with the famous Cretan Diet, fresh air, the sun, and the seas around Crete health tourism the perfect solution for those seeking pristine destinations with the best practices and practitioners.