A New Gastronomy Festival Coming to Loutraki in 2022

Coming up next season, the seaside town of Loutraki in the Peloponnese plans to host a gastronomy festival in June 2022 with the aim to introduce travelers to the region’s cuisine and products.

According to GTP, the Loutraki Tourism Organization will work with Greek tourism marketing company Respond on Demand to organize the events on an annual basis, for three years, starting in 2022.

Operating under the auspices of the Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality with the support of the restaurants – members of the Xenios Zeus Association, the two-day event will aim to attract more visitors to the region.

The festival will feature wine and food tastings, campaigns to promote local products, thematic routes in the city, and presentations of local recipes and beverages. Loutraki authorities say they will present the festival’s objectives to locals, visitors, journalists and representatives of tourism agencies during an event to be held in the city on October 9 (if health circumstances permit).

Respond On Demand will engage to promote the festival to a large number of foreign tourism agencies through its database.

Loutraki is a seaside resort on the Gulf of Corinth, located 81 kilometres (50 miles) west of Athens and 8 kilometres (5 miles) northeast of Corinth. The town is world famous for its vast natural springs, therapeutic spas, and crystal seas.