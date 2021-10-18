A Letter From Yara Marine Technologies: Save Our Planet

Share Pin 0 Shares

A new distress signal.

With only two weeks left until the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, emissions reduction has never been higher on the agenda for the maritime industry.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, recently called the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report “a code red for humanity.” Shortly after, world leaders received the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization, a message from more than 150 industry leaders and organizations urging them to take decisive actions to accelerate the transition to zero emissions shipping.

We stand firmly behind this call to action and urge the whole industry to follow and move rapidly on decarbonization. The time to act is now. Our planet is in distress.

International shipping ties the world together. Our industry carries over 80% of global trade, and trade volume is expected to triple by 2050. According to the European Environment Agency, shipping is one of the cleanest modes of transport, but as trade grows, shipping emissions continue to increase exceeding one billion tons of CO2 each year. For every ship we build, every gallon of fuel we burn, and every ton we move – we leave a mark. To keep the world connected – sustainably – we must reduce our industry’s footprint as fast as possible. We must change course and steer towards zero emissions. The public demands it, governments demand it, and the future demands it.

Our industry has the skillset to create new solutions and the drive to see them through. Now, we at Yara Marine Technologies reinforce our commitment and stand ready to help the industry achieve the necessary green transition. If we all work together towards this common goal, we can cut emissions and strengthen the industry at the same time.

Save Our Planet – SOP – is a new distress signal made to highlight our shared urgency, to encourage the maritime industry and all its’ stakeholders to face this challenge without further delay, and to inspire us all to embrace this opportunity for change, collaboration, and innovation.

To state our message, we are reviving the old language of seafaring – the morse code. As sailors once signaled SOS when they found themselves in dire straits, we are now signaling SOP. We will light the beacon, but we need you to pass it forward. Endorse this movement and help us broadcast SOP by creating your own version of the distress signal, and by using the hashtags #SOP and #SaveOurPlanet.

Together, we can be the change our industry needs, and ensure a healthy planet for future generations.

Sincerely,

Dr. Thomas Koniordos

CEO of Yara Marine Technologies