Rethymno’s Big Green Sunday

The Municipality of Rethymno is calling on all green-hearted citizens to roll up their sleeves this Sunday, October 12, 2025, for a tree-planting event at the Municipal Garden.

Organized by the Department of Greenery and Urban Environment, the event begins at 10:30 a.m., welcoming both individuals and community groups to take part in a collective act of care for one of the city’s most beloved spaces.

Selected trees and shrubs will be planted throughout the garden, strengthening the natural canopy and refreshing the space for generations to come. The initiative is both environmental and symbolic — it marks the 100th anniversary of the Rethymno Municipal Garden, a living landmark that has shaded, inspired, and soothed residents for a century.

Beyond its environmental goal, the event is meant to bring people together. Participation is open to everyone — families, students, associations, or anyone who simply wants to see Rethymno a little greener. It is not just about planting trees but about planting connection — between people, their city, and the earth beneath it.

Those interested can find more details by calling 28310 57940 or 28314 40240.

So bring your hat, your smile, and maybe a trowel — this Sunday, Rethymno gets greener one tree at a time.