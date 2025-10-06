Crete’s Liquid Gold Protected at Last

The Cretan olive tree has stood for centuries as a symbol of endurance, but even the olive needs a little paperwork now and then.

After years of research, coordination, and a fair amount of bureaucracy, the European Union has officially recognized “Extra Virgin Olive Oil Kriti” as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) product — an honor that places the island’s liquid gold firmly on the continental map.

For Crete’s farmers, cooperatives, and local authorities, this is no small victory. It validates generations of cultivation rooted in mountain soil and salt air. It is also a strategic move: the PGI label gives the island’s producers the legal protection and marketing leverage long enjoyed by famous European counterparts in Italy, Spain, and France.

To mark this new era, the Region of Crete will host an informative seminar on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at the Aquila Atlantis Hotel in Heraklion.

An Invitation to the Makers of Gold

Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis extends a personal invitation to all olive producers, olive mill owners, packaging companies, and everyone involved in the long, fragrant chain from tree to table. The goal: to ensure every stakeholder understands the PGI framework, the production standards, and the certification process required to use the label “Kriti.”

“This is not simply a bureaucratic title,” officials note. “It is a shield for authenticity — and a bridge to international markets.Inside the Event

The morning’s agenda reads like a masterclass in olive oil identity:

10:30 – 11:00 | Arrival & Opening

| Arrival & Opening 11:00 – 11:20 | Greetings from regional and national officials

| Greetings from regional and national officials 11:20 – 11:35 | “PDO and PGI: Tools of Protection and Promotion” – Sophia Manana , Head of the PDO–PGI Department, Ministry of Rural Development & Food.

| “PDO and PGI: Tools of Protection and Promotion” – , Head of the PDO–PGI Department, Ministry of Rural Development & Food. 11:35 – 11:50 | “Specifications of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Kriti PGI” – Iakovina Bakoulopoulou , Ministry of Rural Development & Food.

| “Specifications of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Kriti PGI” – , Ministry of Rural Development & Food. 11:50 – 12:05 | “Control and Certification Systems for PDO/PGI Products” – Maria Spentzou , Certification & Standards Director, Hellenic Agricultural Organization “Dimitra.”

| “Control and Certification Systems for PDO/PGI Products” – , Certification & Standards Director, Hellenic Agricultural Organization “Dimitra.” 12:05 – 12:20 | “Creating the Strongest Brand of the Cretan Land” – Nikos Bounakis , M.Sc., MBA, CEO of Proactive AE.

| “Creating the Strongest Brand of the Cretan Land” – , M.Sc., MBA, CEO of Proactive AE. 12:20 – 13:00 | Open Discussion

| Open Discussion 13:00 – 14:00 | Closing

The lineup underscores how serious Crete is about protecting its agricultural crown jewel. Every detail — from harvesting and pressing methods to labeling and quality control — will be explained in depth.

Why PGI Matters

The PGI mark tells consumers that the olive oil in their bottle is not just Greek but Cretan — pressed, filtered, and bottled under strict regional standards. It guarantees that at least one key stage of production takes place on the island, linking the product to its natural environment, its soil, and its culture.

In practice, it means recognition of something locals already knew: that olive oil from Crete has a personality of its own. Its taste carries the dryness of the wind, the sweetness of wild herbs, and the quiet heat of the island sun.

The Road to Recognition

The path to PGI status was not short. For over a decade, the Region of Crete worked with agricultural associations, cooperatives, and national bodies to compile technical data, define quality parameters, and submit detailed documentation to Brussels.

Behind every paragraph of that application were thousands of olive trees — some centuries old — and families whose livelihood depends on them. The recognition is therefore not just an administrative success but a story of patience, collaboration, and deep respect for the land.

One of the seminar’s focal points will be marketing. As speaker Nikos Bounakis will emphasize, the PGI label provides the foundation for building a global brand that matches the Cretan olive oil’s reputation for excellence.

With proper certification and consistent quality, “Kriti PGI” could become a signature mark of trust on shelves from Berlin to New York. The Region of Crete aims to help local producers use this recognition as both shield and banner — to protect authenticity while expanding opportunity.

Beyond Bureaucracy

While the event is technical in content, its tone is celebratory. The PGI status affirms what every Cretan grandparent has said for generations: the island’s oil is different, and no machine or marketing campaign elsewhere can replicate its flavor.

At the same time, the recognition places responsibility on producers. To maintain the PGI mark, every batch must meet the defined standards. Transparency, traceability, and quality are not optional — they are the roots of the new system

The seminar’s organizers stress that this success belongs to everyone who tills the Cretan soil. From small family farms in Viannos and Sitia to larger cooperatives in Chania and Rethymno, the PGI label belongs to the island as a whole.

It also signals a new chapter for rural Crete. With the island’s tourism continuing to grow, certified agricultural products like “Kriti PGI” reinforce the connection between what visitors taste and where it comes from. Every drizzle of golden oil becomes part of the island’s story — authentic, traceable, and proudly Cretan.

For Cretans, olive oil has never been just a product. It’s baptism, remedy, light, and sustenance. The EU label might sound modern, but its soul is ancient. When a bottle of “Kriti PGI” stands on a table, it represents the same reverence that Minoans once carved into stone vessels 4,000 years ago.

As one grower from Messara put it simply, “It is not just oil; it is the island speaking through a tree.”

Crete’s Region plans to continue supporting producers with technical guidance, certification workshops, and promotional campaigns abroad. The PGI label is just the beginning — a tool to secure fair prices, encourage sustainable cultivation, and ensure that the next generation of farmers stays rooted in their land.

In a world of mass production and imitation, the EU’s recognition gives Crete’s olive oil something irreplaceable: identity.

And as the island prepares for tomorrow’s event in Heraklion, one thing feels certain — the hills of Crete will keep shimmering with the same stubborn, golden light.