Rethymno Veterinary Department Temporarily Closed for Relocation

- October 6th, 2025 11:16 am

The Veterinary Department of Rethymno will remain closed from October 6 to 10 for its move to new offices on Zampeliou Street.

For a few days in early October, Rethymno’s veterinarians will be busy packing more than paperwork — they will be moving the entire department to its new home on Zampeliou Street, at the ground floor of the Directorate of Public Health and Social Welfare building.

The Directorate of Agricultural Development and Veterinary Services announced that the Veterinary Department will remain closed to the public from Monday, October 6, through Friday, October 10, 2025, while staff complete the relocation. After that, animal owners and farmers can expect service as usual — just at a new address, with (hopefully) fewer boxes and more coffee.

Citizens seeking information during the transition can still reach the team by phone at 28313 43815, 28313 43321, 28313 43323, and 28313 43325.

The move aims to improve coordination with related services and create a more accessible, modern workspace — one better suited to Rethymno’s growing demands for animal welfare, livestock management, and agricultural health.

For an island that takes pride in its goats, sheep, and four-legged companions, even a brief veterinary pause feels significant. But give them a week, and Rethymno’s guardians of animal health will be back — settled, organized, and ready for whatever the Cretan countryside sends their way next.

