41st Athens Marathon Road Closures

The 41st Athens Marathon brings major road closures from November 7th to 10th. With traffic diversions beginning early Thursday and lasting until Sunday evening, this iconic marathon and its associated events promise a weekend filled with excitement and logistical challenges.

Key Details on Race Events

Saturday 5km Races : Starting at Syntagma Square , participants race towards the Panathenaic Stadium between 17:00 and 20:25. Key roads affected include Vasilissis Amalias and Vasilissis Sofias .

: Starting at , participants race towards the Panathenaic Stadium between 17:00 and 20:25. Key roads affected include and . Sunday Marathon : From 09:00 to 17:45, the marathon route leads from Marathonos Avenue to the Panathenaic Stadium via Mesoghion Avenue .

: From 09:00 to 17:45, the marathon route leads from to the Panathenaic Stadium via . Sunday 10km Race : Set from 08:15 to 10:20, stretching from Syntagma to the Kallimarmaro Stadium .

: Set from 08:15 to 10:20, stretching from to the . Children’s Race: A 1,200m run from 10:30 along Vasilissis Sofias, Irodou Attikou and Kallimarmaro Stadium.

Road Restrictions and Closures

Roads occupied by runners will be off-limits to cyclists, scooters, and pedestrians.

Complete closures include Irodou Attikou , intersecting streets, and many others beginning Thursday.

, intersecting streets, and many others beginning Thursday. On Friday, Vasileos Konstantinou Avenue and others will shut in specific directions.

Marathon Expo and Documentary

The OPAP Marathon Expo, central to the event’s festive atmosphere, is open at the Faliro complex with exhibits from 10:00 to 19:00. This exhibition celebrates the marathon’s cultural history with a screening of the 40th Authentic Marathon—Behind the Scenes documentary, which highlights its rich legacy.

With thousands of runners and various authorities managing road safety, “This significant event unites people globally, celebrating athletic spirit and human resilience,” emphasizes an organizer. Expect parking bans and prepare for altered travel routes throughout the city.

For further details, follow the official Facebook page: Athens Authentic Marathon.

The Athens Marathon mobile app provides real-time tracking of athletes in the races and information about the event so you do not miss any moment of the race.