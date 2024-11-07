AEGEAN Thessaloniki–Amsterdam Route Launched

AEGEAN has initiated a direct flight path to Amsterdam, extending Thessaloniki’s reach to Europe. Passengers can now enjoy increased connectivity as AEGEAN operates three weekly flights to Schiphol Airport, marking a substantial addition to the carrier’s offerings. Scheduled for Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, these flights will continue through winter and stay in service for summer 2025.

Strengthening Thessaloniki’s European Links

The introduction of the AEGEAN Thessaloniki–Amsterdam route highlights the airline’s efforts to bolster Thessaloniki’s links with major European hubs. This expansion gives Northern Greece’s travellers enhanced access to key destinations and solidifies Thessaloniki’s appeal as a year-round tourist hotspot. “This new connection underlines our commitment to Thessaloniki’s growth,” stated a spokesperson from AEGEAN Airlines.

The AEGEAN Thessaloniki–Amsterdam route was launched with regular flights, strengthening the city’s links to Europe.

A Celebration of Connectivity

The inaugural flight was marked with a celebration at Thessaloniki Airport “Macedonia” in collaboration with Fraport Greece. The joyous atmosphere wasn’t limited to Greece; passengers arriving in Amsterdam were also greeted with surprises. Reports indicate that ticket sales show robust demand, echoing the importance of this route to the local and broader market.

Growing Network and Strong Demand

This isn’t AEGEAN’s first venture into expanding Thessaloniki’s travel network. Previously, the airline connected the city to 20 international and 15 domestic destinations, offering winter routes to over 14 European destinations, including Frankfurt, Munich, and Zurich, among others. The AEGEAN Thessaloniki–Amsterdam route’s high occupancy rates highlight its significance in meeting the region’s travel needs.

For more details, please visit AEGEAN’s official press release.