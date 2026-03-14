4.5 Earthquake Recorded South of Paleochora

A moderate earthquake was recorded late Saturday afternoon in Crete, with the epicenter located in the sea southwest of Paleochora in the Chania region.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the tremor occurred at 18:21 on March 14 and measured 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was calculated about 36 kilometers southwest of Paleochora. In comparison, the focal depth was estimated at 14.2 kilometers, which explains why the quake was felt in several areas of western Crete.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Earthquakes of this size are not uncommon in Crete, one of the most seismically active areas of Greece. Still, a magnitude above 4 is often strong enough to be felt, especially near the western and southern parts of the island.

Local authorities have not issued any warnings, and there are no indications of further risk at this time.

Seismic activity in the region is closely monitored, and residents are accustomed to occasional tremors, particularly in offshore areas south of Crete.