Construction Waste Reported at One of Chania’s Most Famous Beaches

If the goal was to make visitors think twice before swimming in one of the most famous beaches near Chania, the plan is working perfectly.

An urgent request for investigation has been sent to the authorities after repeated incidents of construction waste and cement sludge reaching the coast at Pachia Ammos beach in Stavros, exactly where a pumping station for untreated sewage is currently under construction. Yes, untreated sewage. Yes, people come to the beach to enjoy the sea.

The Environmental Protection Association of Stavros formally contacted the Ministry of Environment, the Region of Crete, the Water Directorate, the prosecutor, the police, the Coast Guard, and the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, which should give an idea of how serious the situation looks on the ground. When you have to notify half the country to stop sludge from reaching the sea, something has clearly gone wrong long before the first pipe was installed.

According to the report, cement slurry was discharged toward the shore on March 5, and again, residues were found inside the construction pipes on March 11. The material was washed out at the worksite and ended up in the excavation pit, raising concerns that the contaminated water could again flow toward the coast without proper chemical testing. Some of the water was even diverted into a nearby field, forming what locals described as a lake of cement mud in an area where protected sea daffodils grow.

Laboratory analysis of seawater samples collected on March 5 showed a pH of 12.1, which is extremely alkaline and well beyond the range of natural seawater. Calcium levels were also unusually high, strongly suggesting the presence of cement material in the water. In simple terms, this is not what anyone expects to find where people are supposed to swim.

An earlier sampling on March 3 had already shown excessive turbidity, indicating the water contained a large amount of suspended particles, most likely from excavation work. That kind of pollution does not just make the water look dirty. It can damage marine life, bury habitats, and change the composition of the sand itself.

The wider marine area hosts Posidonia oceanica meadows, one of the most important protected ecosystems in the Mediterranean. Increased turbidity reduces light penetration, which directly affects the plants that produce oxygen and support marine life. In other words, the damage may not be immediately visible, but it can persist for years.

There are also concerns for the upcoming nesting season of the Caretta caretta sea turtle, which uses parts of the Cretan coastline for reproduction. Dumping construction waste near such habitats right before summer is not just careless. It is the decision that makes you wonder whether anyone involved has actually seen the place beyond a blueprint.

Residents and visitors have already noticed the situation. Tourists arriving at Stavros see large pipes leading toward the sea, muddy water near the shore, and construction activity on the beach. The result is predictable. Some decide not to swim. Others leave.

Nobody likes to spend their holiday next to what looks like a sewage project.

The association is requesting immediate water sampling at the excavation site, chemical and mineral analyses of the deposited sludge, a full investigation of the environmental impact, and the suspension of the permit allowing water from the construction pit to be discharged toward the coast.

Until now, further dumping has reportedly been limited only because citizens stayed on the beach to monitor the work themselves. Think about that for a moment. People have to stand on the sand all day to make sure nobody throws waste into the sea.

Tourist season has not even started yet.

Crete depends on its beaches, its sea, and its reputation. When visitors see cement sludge where they expected clear water, the damage is not only environmental. It is economical and immediate.

And the worst part is that none of this was necessary.

All it takes to destroy trust is one stupid decision at the wrong place, at the wrong time, on the wrong beach.